Machine Gun Kelly Admits Pushing Himself To A 'Delirious State' During 4-Day ‘Water Fast’ — After Saying He Only Eats 'a Couple Times a Week'

"I'm going to try a water fast. And so I reach the third day of water fasting. The fires start, but they start pretty close to the house. I'm like, I'm just going to push it and go for four days of this water fast," the Bloody Valentine rocker, 35, shared on the New York Times' Popcast on Thursday, August 7.

By the following morning, Kelly needed to evacuate but was feeling loopy from a lack of food. He was at neighbor Michael B. Jordan's house, "and we're looking, and the fire is right there."

"And I'm like, my body's already going through it. I'm pushing myself through a delirious state. I'm not really sure if the house is going to burn or anything like that," he said of the approaching inferno.

Kelly grabbed just a few treasured possessions, including "some letters," as well as treasured artwork, including pieces by famed artists Banksy and Picasso. Fortunately, his home survived the terrifying blaze.