Machine Gun Kelly Admits Pushing Himself To A 'Delirious State' During 4-Day ‘Water Fast’ — After Saying He Only Eats 'a Couple Times a Week'
After revealing how shockingly little he eats in a week, Machine Gun Kelly dished about how he picked the worst time ever to try a four-day fast, trying to escape the deadly Palisades wildfire in early January while in a "delirious state," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, real name Colson Baker, made the admission that his body detox came after secretly spending time in a rehab facility in late 2024.
My Body's 'Going Through It'
"I'm going to try a water fast. And so I reach the third day of water fasting. The fires start, but they start pretty close to the house. I'm like, I'm just going to push it and go for four days of this water fast," the Bloody Valentine rocker, 35, shared on the New York Times' Popcast on Thursday, August 7.
By the following morning, Kelly needed to evacuate but was feeling loopy from a lack of food. He was at neighbor Michael B. Jordan's house, "and we're looking, and the fire is right there."
"And I'm like, my body's already going through it. I'm pushing myself through a delirious state. I'm not really sure if the house is going to burn or anything like that," he said of the approaching inferno.
Kelly grabbed just a few treasured possessions, including "some letters," as well as treasured artwork, including pieces by famed artists Banksy and Picasso. Fortunately, his home survived the terrifying blaze.
'I Really Don't Eat'
Kelly's water fast confession comes just weeks after the bean-pole thin musician made the jaw-dropping revelation that he only eats a few times a week and mainly lives primarily off "water."
“I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch," he shared during a livestream reposted by hiphopnmore.
"Like, I ate that burger 'cause we’re streaming, and it's my man’s s---, you know?" the Emo Girl singer said about downing Mike Majlak's famed 10/10 Burger.
When asked, "OK, if we weren't streaming, what would you have had for dinner?" Kelly replied, "water."
After nodding that sometimes the lack of food left him lightheaded, Kelly tried to compensate by claiming he eats "a couple of times a week." However, those meals consisted of kimchi, sauerkraut, and bone broth with an occasional celery juice or coconut water.
Kelly isn't all about health, though, admitting he subsists mainly on "coffee and cigarettes."
Major Concerns
Fans were aghast in the comments of the post.
"Explains an eating disorder and smokes cigs as the other guys are saying he’s healthy," one user sneered, while a second person quipped, "He has the diet of a 17-year-old girl who has anxiety issues."
"Imagine smoking cigarettes while explaining how you don’t want to put bad s--- into your body," a third fan jeered.
New Parents
Kelly made a rare reference to his former fiancée, Megan Fox, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Saga, in March, while discussing how he escaped the Los Angeles wildfires.
"I spent the whole month of December and late November in a rehab facility," the Texas native revealed for the first time."
It was during that period when reports surfaced that Kelly and Fox. 39, split after announcing her pregnancy in mid-November 2024.
"I came out, and the world was very loud about me and my personal business. Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything," he noted about their alleged breakup.
"I mean, still to this day, there could have been zero drama and you would never know cause none of us have said one thing, right? It's all anonymous. They're broken up. Yeah," he added mysteriously. "Things that have happened are out of our control, I guess."