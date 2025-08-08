Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Escape Plan: Convicted Music Mogul's Legal Team Aiming For House Arrest As He Faces Two Decades Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is hoping to serve any time he receives from his prostitution convictions from the comfort of his own home, RadarOnline.com can report.
As his sentencing looms in October, the disgraced music mogul’s lead attorney has revealed plans are in the works to seek home confinement instead of a traditional prison sentence.
While escaping more serious charges of sex trafficking, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and faces a potential penalty of up to 20 years behind bars.
Since his September 2024 arrest, he has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, which his lawyer argues is not a healthy environment for the artist.
During an interview with TMZ, Marc Agnifilo laid out the legal team's strategy for securing a more favorable sentence.
"He has therapists that we have basically lined up for him from the outside," the attorney disclosed. "The MDC is very strong in certain areas…one of the areas it’s not so strong in, it does not have meaningful programming, so that is not really available to him on the inside."
Combs' Need for Therapy
Agnifilo pointed out that a facility offering traditional post-conviction programming would better suit Combs' needs.
He continued: "So we have put things together. He’s working very hard in therapy. I know he’s working hard on all these issues. When pressed directly on whether he would pursue a home confinement option, Agnifilo responded, "That is certainly an argument that I may make."
The lawyer would like a sentence that includes conditionally supervised release with proper counseling and therapy because, in his words, "I think he needs it, and that’s the important part."
Presidential Pardon Possibility
Combs still isn't ruling out a little presidential push either, with attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirming the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's team is hopeful President Trump will step in with a pardon.
When asked about the rapper's feelings regarding his chances of being pardoned, Westmoreland revealed that Combs, 55, "is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful."
However, Trump may not be as receptive, especially given his recent relationship with Combs. Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty last week that he is well aware of Combs' desire for a pardon, but questioned his true loyalty.
"You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump said.
"It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings, and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements – so, I don’t know, it’s more difficult."
Combs' Career Comeback
Combs remains hopeful that he can eventually resume his career.
Agnifilo explained: "He's going to be back at Madison Square Garden — and I said I'll be there," before adding: "I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children."
When quizzed on his music aspirations, Agnifilo continued: "No — honestly, he has not — OK, one thing he said, he said he's 'going to be back in Madison Square garden.'"
When asked "Doing what?", Agnifilo responded: "I guess being on stage, you know?"
Agnifilo also said of Combs: "I think he's someone who's always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging."