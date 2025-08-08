Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Escape Plan: Convicted Music Mogul's Legal Team Aiming For House Arrest As He Faces Two Decades Behind Bars

While escaping more serious charges of sex trafficking, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and faces a potential penalty of up to 20 years behind bars.

Since his September 2024 arrest, he has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, which his lawyer argues is not a healthy environment for the artist.

During an interview with TMZ, Marc Agnifilo laid out the legal team's strategy for securing a more favorable sentence.

"He has therapists that we have basically lined up for him from the outside," the attorney disclosed. "The MDC is very strong in certain areas…one of the areas it’s not so strong in, it does not have meaningful programming, so that is not really available to him on the inside."