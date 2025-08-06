Diddy's Legal Team Pushes for Presidential Pardon from Trump as Disgraced Rapper Faces Up to 20 Years Behind Bars

Combs' attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirmed the music mogul's team is optimistic the president will step in.

When asked about the rapper's feelings regarding his chances of being pardoned, Westmoreland revealed that Combs, 55, "is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful."

However, Trump may not be as receptive, especially given his recent relationship with Combs. Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty last week that he is well aware of the singer's desire for a pardon, but questioned his true loyalty.

"You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump said.

"It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings, and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements – so, I don’t know, it’s more difficult."