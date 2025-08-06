Your tip
Diddy's Legal Team Pushes for Presidential Pardon from Trump as Disgraced Rapper Faces Up to 20 Years Behind Bars

Donald Trump has been approached by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team about a pardon.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 7:04 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team has officially reached out to President Trump for a pardon, RadarOnline.com can report.

The disgraced rapper remains behind bars while he awaits his official sentencing after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges at his infamous "Freak Off" parties.

Combs' attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirmed the music mogul's team is optimistic the president will step in.

When asked about the rapper's feelings regarding his chances of being pardoned, Westmoreland revealed that Combs, 55, "is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful."

However, Trump may not be as receptive, especially given his recent relationship with Combs. Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty last week that he is well aware of the singer's desire for a pardon, but questioned his true loyalty.

"You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump said.

"It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings, and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements – so, I don’t know, it’s more difficult."

However, a presidential pardon could end up helping both controversial figures, especially since issuing one would certainly provide the "distraction" Trump needs for the public to forget the spiraling Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Insiders claim the timing of the pardon would be "perfect" for Trump, as it would create a "major diversion" from Epstein. Trump has done everything to take the heat off himself when it comes to the sex predator, even throwing the blame on former presidents.

While speaking to reporters in Scotland last month, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and urged others to focus on Bill Clinton instead.

"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.

"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."

Trump added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."

Day in Court

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but was acquitted of the most serious charges, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have put him behind bars for life.

With a sentencing date looming on October 3, Diddy’s most recent bail request was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian on August 4, leaving him trapped in a legal nightmare that many are watching closely.

