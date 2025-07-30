Trump Looking To Use Potential Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon as 'Distraction' From Epstein Chaos — As President Begs Public To Look Elsewhere
There seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as President Trump is said to be considering pardoning the disgraced rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And according to sources, Trump may be hoping to use this potential pardon as just the right "distraction" he needs for the public to forget the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The White House has been in communication with Combs' legal team about a potential pardon, but it will all be determined by the judge's ruling on his latest bail bid.
The controversial president is "more than open" to pardoning Combs, according to insiders, but it is said he is waiting to see what Judge Arun Subramanian decides with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's bail petition.
While Trump will hold off on a pardon and wait on Combs' sentence if he is granted bail, but is believed he will immediately decide on the pardon if the Bad Boys Records founder is denied bail.
Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but was acquitted of the most serious charges, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have put him behind bars for life.
A 'Major Diversion' From Epstein Scandal?
The insiders claimed the timing of the pardon would be "perfect" for Trump, as it would create a "major diversion" from Epstein. Trump has done everything to take the heat off himself when it comes to the sex predator, even throwing the blame on former presidents.
On Monday, July 28, while speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and urged others to focus on Bill Clinton instead.
"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.
"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."
Trump added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
He's In The Files?
Trump has been hit hard by critics over his administration's handling of the vile criminal's case and his notorious files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.
However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, and Attorney General Pam Bondi met with him at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
It is unclear why Trump's name was in the files.
Meanwhile, sources also claim Trump feels connected to Combs, as he thinks the rapper was "unfairly targeted by the feds," noting Trump's Dept of Justice recently fired Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor in the music mogul's case, and the daughter of James Comey, a vocal critic of Trump.
The 55-year-old's hopes of being released were shot down by Judge Subramanian, as he denied Combs' bail and kept him incarcerated.