Inside the Private Life of Vladimir Putin's 'Secret Daughter' in Self-Imposed Paris Exile

The life of Vladimir Putin's alleged secret daughter has been exposed.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

The lavish life of Vladimir Putin's rumored "secret daughter" has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Putin's alleged daughter has been identified as Elizaveta 'Luiza' Krivonogikh, who also goes by Luiza Rozova and Elizaveta Rudnova.

Putin is rumored to have fathered Elizaveta Krivonogikh during his first term in office.

Krivonogikh has been living under self-imposed exile in Paris, France, where she reportedly works at two art galleries.

German outlet Bild claimed to have viewed the 22-year-old's private Telegram account and alleged she wrote about "the man who took millions of lives and destroyed mine."

While Krivonogikh did not directly name Putin, the post raised eyebrows and was taken as a dig at the despot by many.

Rumored Affair

Putin allegedly had an affair with Svetlana Krivonogikh, who became a millionaire overnight.

Putin's rumored to have fathered Krivonogikh during his first term in office. Reports alleged the dictator had an affair with Svetlana Krivonogikh, who made the mysterious leap from working as a maid to being a multimillionaire overnight.

Svetlana, who is now in her 40s, owns over $100million in real estate, including a St. Petersburg nightclub known for nude shows, as well as a stake in sanctioned Rossiya Bank.

Krivonogikh grew up enjoying a life of luxury and frequently showed off her designer goods and privileged lifestyle on Instagram until 2022, when she vanished from social media shortly before the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Art Gallery Gig

Krivonogikh reportedly dropped her surname Vladimirovna because of its ties to Putin.

Years later, Krivonogikh resurfaced in the City of Love and was going by the alias Elizaveta Rudnova, presumably to distance herself from her Russian roots.

Ukrainian press alleged Krivonogikh dropped the surname Vladimirovna because it tied her to Putin, though her new name appeared to be a nod to the despot's crony Oleg Rudnov.

She graduated from the ICART School of Cultural and Art Management in 2024 and is believed to have worked for two art galleries, L Galerie in Belleville and Espace Albatros in Montreuil, which are famous for their anti-war exhibits.

Her duties were said to include producing video content and assisting with exhibit curation.

'She Looks Like Putin'

Krivonogikh's art gallery boss confirmed 'she looks like Putin' after her employment brought unwanted attention.

While Krivonogikh managed to change her name and start over in a new country, she wasn't able to escape backlash from a local artist who was outraged at the galleries for hiring her.

Nastya Rodionova wrote on Facebook: "It is inadmissible to allow a person who comes from a family of beneficiaries of (Putin’s) regime to come into confrontation with the victims of that regime.

"My personal answer in this case is no."

When her employer was confronted about Rodionova's post, he defended Krivonogikh, though he confessed, "She looks like Putin."

L Association director Dmitry Dolinsky said: "She looks like Putin, but so do 100,000 other people. I haven’t seen a DNA test."

Since resurfacing in Paris, Putin's alleged secret daughter has lamented online about life in Russia.

She reportedly wrote in one post: "I can’t make an extra lap around my beloved St. Petersburg. I can’t visit my favourite places and establishments."

Putin, who has two children from his previous marriage, has never publicly recognized or denied Krivonogikh.

