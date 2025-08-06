Inside the Private Life of Vladimir Putin's 'Secret Daughter' in Self-Imposed Paris Exile

Krivonogikh has been living under self-imposed exile in Paris, France, where she reportedly works at two art galleries.

German outlet Bild claimed to have viewed the 22-year-old's private Telegram account and alleged she wrote about "the man who took millions of lives and destroyed mine."

While Krivonogikh did not directly name Putin, the post raised eyebrows and was taken as a dig at the despot by many.