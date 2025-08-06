EXCLUSIVE: Why Francis Ford Coppola, 86, Was 'Terrified' While Being Rushed to Hospital For Suspected Major Heart Surgery

Francis Ford Coppola was gripped by "sheer terror" when he was recently rushed to hospital in Italy – due to his post-traumatic stress over surviving polio as a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Oscar-winning director, 86, was hospitalized on August 5 while in Rome, sparking local media reports of a potential cardiac episode. Coppola had been in the country to present his $120million epic Megalopolis at the Magna Grecia Film Festival in Calabria.

Coppola's Fear

Source: MEGA Coppola was hospitalized in Rome on August 5 after a possible cardiac episode.

In a statement issued hours after reports broke he had been rushed to hospital for suspected major cardiac surgery, he clarified he was "well" and had only undergone a routine procedure to update treatment for atrial fibrillation. A source told us said: "The fear he felt as he was wheeled into the hospital in Italy reminded him of his experience with polio. "That was almost more terrifying for him than his health scare." Coppola has said he was overwhelmed by a wave of childhood memories – of gurneys in hospital hallways, crying children in iron lungs and the night his legs stopped working – when he was stricken with polio. The director was just nine years old when he was struck by the disease – a highly infectious illness that causes paralysis in some cases.

Source: MEGA Memories of polio overwhelmed him during the hospital visit.

Speaking in an earlier interview, he described its onset as "a fever that just hits you for one night," but whose damage can be life-altering. "I remember that night. I was feverish, and they took me to a hospital ward," he said. "It was so crammed with kids that there were gurneys piled up three and four high in the hallways because there were so many more kids than there were beds." He added: "I remember the kids in the iron lungs, who you could see their faces on mirrors, and they were all crying for their parents. They didn't understand why they were suddenly in these steel cabinets."

Recovering From The Disease

Source: MEGA He credited his father for helping him recover from polio.

Polio cases surged in the early 20th century, before mass immunization with the Salk and Sabin vaccines helped all but eradicate the disease by the late 1950s. Coppola has admitted his experience in a crowded New York ward left a mark he carries to this day. "I was looking around, and then when I tried to get out of bed, I fell on the floor, and I realized I couldn't walk," he said. "I couldn't get up." He credited his father, composer Carmine Coppola, with finding alternative treatments that helped him recover from the disease and expressed admiration for the doctors who developed the vaccine. "Both those doctors – Dr. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin – they donated the patents of their vaccines to the public," he said. "That's real heroism."

Source: MEGA 'Megalopolis' photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.