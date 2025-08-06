Your tip
Howard Stern's $100Million Mistake: Radar Reveals The Inside Story of How His Media Empire Went From Must-Listen Radio to a Boring 'Snoozefest'

Source: Mega

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

The $100million mistake Howard Stern made that took his media empire from being the most famous radio show to being a boring "snoozefest" has been revealed.

Since starting off his career in the 1980s, the legendary radio host quickly became no stranger to headline-grabbing shows – but lately, his radio program has been called out for drastically changing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Welcome To The Snoozefest

An insider claimed the legendary radio host has turned into a 'lazy clown prince.'
Source: @TheHowardSternShow/Youtube

An insider claimed the legendary radio host has turned into a 'lazy clown prince.'

An insider claimed the legendary radio host has turned into a "lazy clown prince" after landing a five-year contract for $500million with the platform.

"Stern hasn’t even been to the studio since March of last year," said an insider, who claimed the legendary radio host has been recording his show from his East Hampton mansion since landing the massive deal with the platform.

'Lost A Lot Of Energy'

Source: MEGA

Due to his lack of energy and crazy ways, fans have noticed the difference in the show.

“He left New York, and it feels like he lost a lot of the energy of the city,” according to one fan.

“He talks about nothing but himself all the time,” said another listener.

Howard, who reportedly only works three days a week now, used to give listeners jaw-dropping interviews and moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the business – including some famous in-studio brawls.

Now, the radio host discusses his diet and is a lot easier on celebrities.

One listener brought up when Stern gave Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, a "free pass" during her accent scandal.

An insider said: “He would have torn her to shreds in the old days. But he barely mentioned it, and it was obvious he didn’t want to ruffle his buddy’s feathers. Evidently, maintaining his celebrity circle has become more important than what his listeners want to hear."

Stern's Big Change

Howard Stern SiriusXM 2006
Source: MEGA

While fans have been noticing a drastic change in Stern's show, he reportedly has been asked by execs to take it easier on the "woke" climate.

The source said: "Howard is dealing with some major constraints that don’t fit his shocking style. He’s carved an entire career out of being politically incorrect — but now he’s walking on pins and needles, and all the juice has gone out of the show.”

End Of An Era?

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: @TheHowardSternShow/Youtube

Howard Stern is in 'very serious negotiations' about his contract.

In early August, it was reported Stern's show on SiriusXM was on its way to getting cut.

The insider said at the time: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.

"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."

According to the insider, despite being one of the most famous radio hosts of all time, his loyal listeners shouldn't expect him to return to the platform after his contract is finished.

"As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.

