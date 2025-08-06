Howard Stern's $100Million Mistake: Radar Reveals The Inside Story of How His Media Empire Went From Must-Listen Radio to a Boring 'Snoozefest'

Due to his lack of energy and crazy ways, fans have noticed the difference in the show.

“He left New York, and it feels like he lost a lot of the energy of the city,” according to one fan.

“He talks about nothing but himself all the time,” said another listener.

Howard, who reportedly only works three days a week now, used to give listeners jaw-dropping interviews and moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the business – including some famous in-studio brawls.