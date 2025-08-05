Howard Stern's Radio Show 'To Be Canceled' After $100M Contract Wraps Up — After Iconic Shock Jock Was Accused Of 'Making Fake Twitter Accounts' To Snag A-List Guests
The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM is on the way to getting axed, according to sources, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old's $100million contract is set to end later this year, and it does not look as if the subscription satellite radio provider is eager to bring back the shock jock.
The End Of An Era?
"Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it," one source said of the impending end to his latest five-year contract.
They added: "Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."
According to the insider, while the star's loyal listeners are expecting Sirius to make a deal for Stern's library, they shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.
"A far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.
Too Vocal About Trump?
"After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going," the insider said, referring to the late-night host who saw his show canned after CBS was unable to pay his high salary.
Stern, just like Colbert, has been vocal about his dislike of President Trump, something that is believed to have been part of the decision.
The source claimed: "If Sirius isn't going to give Stern a good offer, I don't think it would have anything to do with his ratings. It's more likely everything to do with the political climate."
Stern's interview with Kamala Harris, in the run-up to the 2024 election, led to plenty of ruffled feathers, as Republicans cried over the eventual failed presidential candidate's media appearance.
He had also previously claimed Trump never wanted to be president, and he ran as a "gimmick."
Stern, who kicked off his radio career in the 1980s, was no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, he was accused of doing all he could to reel in big-time Hollywood stars to his radio show, including urging his staff members to create fake Twitter accounts.
In 2013, the former America's Got Talent judge is said to have ordered his employees to pretend they were fans of his show on the platform, simply to grab the attention of big-time stars like Lady Gaga and others.
"Set up a fake Twitter account, become 10 different people, I don't give a s---," Stern told his staff during a meeting referred to as Revolution 2013, according to previous reports.
Stern is rumored to have said: "I'm telling you, every celebrity reads their Twitter," and did all he could to make sure he was back to being relevant in the radio industry."
The alleged meeting occurred after Stern was "pissed" his audience was "forgetting about us," after years of him dominating the airwaves. He also made it clear if his show did not find success soon and spread, employees would lose their jobs, as he also made an effort to clean up his ways after becoming known for his shocking material.
The host is also said to have encouraged his employees to reach out to certain celebrities, including Brad Pitt and the late Rush Limbaugh, in hopes of increasing the same type of buzz he had in his peak.
John Melendez, who worked on The Howard Stern Show from 1988 until his exit in 2004, claimed Stern's plea to employees to pretend to be fans was "a scar in his career."
"It’s an embarrassment – and I love Howard – but it’s an embarrassment. He should be ashamed to even do that," the comic raged.