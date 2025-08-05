Howard Stern's Radio Show 'To Be Canceled' After $100M Contract Wraps Up — After Iconic Shock Jock Was Accused Of 'Making Fake Twitter Accounts' To Snag A-List Guests

The 71-year-old's $100million contract is set to end later this year, and it does not look as if the subscription satellite radio provider is eager to bring back the shock jock.

The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM is on the way to getting axed, according to sources , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stern may not have much to smile about soon as his show may be getting the boot.

"Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it," one source said of the impending end to his latest five-year contract.

They added: "Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."

According to the insider, while the star's loyal listeners are expecting Sirius to make a deal for Stern's library, they shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.

"A far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.