Howard Stern Exposed: Legendary Radio Host 'Ordered' Staff Members to 'Create Fake Twitter Accounts' and Encourage Major A-List Stars 'To Appear On His Show'
Howard Stern is being accused of doing all he can to reel in big time Hollywood stars to his radio show – including urging his staff members to create fake Twitter accounts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2013, the shock jock is said to have ordered his employees to pretend they were fans of his show on the platform, simply to grab the attention of big time stars like Lady Gaga and others.
"Set up a fake Twitter account, become 10 different people, I don't give a s---," Stern told his staff during a meeting referred to as Revolution 2013, according to Daily Mail.
Stern said: "I'm telling you, every celebrity reads their Twitter," and did all he could to make sure he was back to being relevant in the radio industry.
At the time, Stern believed "every celebrity" would start receiving "random things from" employees pretending to be fans of the show, asking the A-listers questions like: "Hey, when are you gonna do The Howard Stern Show? We want you on the show."
The alleged meeting occurred after Stern was "pissed" his audience was "forgetting about us," after years of him dominating the airwaves. He also made it clear if his show did not find success soon and spread, employees would lose their jobs, as he also made an effort to clean up his ways after becoming known for his shocking material.
The host is also said to have encouraged his employees to reach out to certain celebrities including Brad Pitt and the late Rush Limbaugh in hopes of increasing the same type of buzz he had in his peak.
However, radio executive Tim Sabean – who worked with Howard from 2006 to around 2013, thinks he made a bad decision and "allowed the wrong people to guide his brand and it's a shame."
Meanwhile, John Melendez, who worked on The Howard Stern Show from 1988 until his exit in 2004, claimed Stern's plea to employees to pretend to be fans was "a scar in his career."
He explained: "Howard asking people to make fake Twitter accounts is the most embarrassing thing in his career.
"Here’s a guy we all thought was about reality, here’s a guy that was supposed to be real and now he’s telling people to make fake Twitter accounts so he can get better guests?"
"It’s an embarrassment – and I love Howard – but it’s an embarrassment. He should be ashamed to even do that," Melendez added.
The 71-year-old has apparently been struggling for a while with not being the top name in the industry like he once was. In October 2024, Stern is said to have been left raging after rival SiriusXM podcast Call Her Daddy scored an interview with presidential candidate Kamala Harris before he did.
An insider told RadarOnline.com at the time: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.
"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."
Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, rakes in about $42million per year at SiriusXM, making her the highest earner among hosts.