Howard Stern Exposed: Legendary Radio Host 'Ordered' Staff Members to 'Create Fake Twitter Accounts' and Encourage Major A-List Stars 'To Appear On His Show'

The alleged meeting occurred after Stern was "pissed" his audience was "forgetting about us," after years of him dominating the airwaves. He also made it clear if his show did not find success soon and spread, employees would lose their jobs, as he also made an effort to clean up his ways after becoming known for his shocking material.

The host is also said to have encouraged his employees to reach out to certain celebrities including Brad Pitt and the late Rush Limbaugh in hopes of increasing the same type of buzz he had in his peak.

However, radio executive Tim Sabean – who worked with Howard from 2006 to around 2013, thinks he made a bad decision and "allowed the wrong people to guide his brand and it's a shame."