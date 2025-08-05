Russia on a War-Footing as Putin Moves Nuke Bombers Closer to Europe Just Days After Explosive Trump WW3 Row
In an audacious move, Vladimir Putin relocated at least four nuclear bombers closer to Europe that may be loaded with missiles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A new report claims the heavy Tu-95MS planes are now stationed at Olenya air base in the Arctic Murmansk region, which occupies the same piece of land as Finland, Sweden, and Norway, after previously calling the Saratov region in the Russian interior home.
The move comes after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb on June 1, which targeted multiple Russian air bases with 117 drone attacks in an attempt to cripple Russia's bomber fleet, while the Kremlin and President Donald Trump have been exchanging terrifying nuclear threats.
'Russia's Pearl Harbor'
Five Russian airbases suffered staggering losses, with reports that at least 41 prized aircraft were destroyed or disabled. A security source at the time said the assault was a year and a half in the planning stages.
The damage was so devastating it was referred to as "Russia's Pearl Harbor" in pro-Kremlin news sites, comparing it to the 1941 Japanese attack on the United States' Oahu naval base in an attempt to take out the Pacific fleet. It led to the U.S. entering World War II.
After the drone assault, defense experts feared Putin would retaliate, and whether or not it would involve his nuclear arsenal. By moving nuclear bombers closer to NATO allies, some fear he's escalating towards WWIII.
'Foolish and Inflammatory Statements'
After Russia's Deputy Chairman of its Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, made provocative statements about their nuclear capability, President Trump repositioned nuclear subs closer to his nation while making a chilling threat.
“I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the Commander-in-Chief wrote in a Truth Social post on August 1.
"Medvedev was talking about nuclear. When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared," Trump later told reporters at the White House. "We are totally prepared."
'Playing the Ultimatum Game'
Medvedev fired back in an August 4 post on X: "The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries’ anti-Russian policy."
He further threatened: "This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps."
Medvedev's menacing comments came a week after he rattled his sword at Trump in another taunt, after the president gave Russia a 50-day deadline to end its war with Ukraine.
"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," the former Russian president wrote in a July 28 post on X.
Putin's spokesperson downplayed Medvedev's ominous comments, stating: "Listen, in every country, members of the country’s leadership have different points of view on current events, have different attitudes. There are people with a hardline attitude in the U.S. and in European countries. This is always the case.
“But the main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin. You know that in our country, foreign policy is formulated by the head of state, that is, President Putin."
As far as Trump's bold move with the nuclear subs, the spokesman retorted: "It is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process," adding that "Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And, of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric.”