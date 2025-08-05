Russia on a War-Footing as Putin Moves Nuke Bombers Closer to Europe Just Days After Explosive Trump WW3 Row

Medvedev fired back in an August 4 post on X: "The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries’ anti-Russian policy."

He further threatened: "This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps."

Medvedev's menacing comments came a week after he rattled his sword at Trump in another taunt, after the president gave Russia a 50-day deadline to end its war with Ukraine.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," the former Russian president wrote in a July 28 post on X.

Putin's spokesperson downplayed Medvedev's ominous comments, stating: "Listen, in every country, members of the country’s leadership have different points of view on current events, have different attitudes. There are people with a hardline attitude in the U.S. and in European countries. This is always the case.

“But the main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin. You know that in our country, foreign policy is formulated by the head of state, that is, President Putin."

As far as Trump's bold move with the nuclear subs, the spokesman retorted: "It is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process," adding that "Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And, of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric.”