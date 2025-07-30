Russia Issues Horror Nuclear Annihilation Warning as Putin's Puppet Threatens 'Devastating Blow' and Says 'Patience Running Out'
Russia has issued a bold warning after Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Donald Trump is "losing patience" with Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's frustrations reached new heights after Putin seemingly ignored his threat of "severe" tariffs unless he agreed to a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.
After several failed peace talks, Trump announced he was shortening the previous 50-day deadline he had given the Russian despot down to less than 12 days to fast-track the end of the brutal conflict.
Putin crony Vladimir Solovyov laughed off Trump's attempt at playing hardball and took a swipe at the US on Russian state TV.
Solovyov said the Kremlin possesses a "kind of force that neither America nor Europe can even imagine."
He added: "When I look at the likes of Rubio, and listen to Trump's statements, when they say they are running out of patience and (that) force will have to be applied... We are the ones whose patience is running out."
'Not Playing In A Sandbox'
Solovyov then claimed the West has threatened to "start a fully-fledged war against Russia" and the Kremlin was prepared to hit back with "a devastating blow."
He said: "Here is something they need to understand. We won't dilly-dally with them. There will be a strike in accordance with our doctrine and it will be a devastating blow.
"This is not playing in a sandbox. This is (a) war for our future and for our right to live on this earth."
'The Strongest Army'
The chilling warning came after US Army General Christopher Donahue suggested NATO forces could seize Russian-controlled Kaliningrad if Putin ordered an attack on allies.
Video footage later captured Russian military running naval drills in the Pacific, Baltic, and Caspian Seas. The military exercises were said to include practice with sea drones and coordinating between warships.
Solovyov noted: "Today, Russia not only has the strongest army but is one of the strongest countries in the world.
"We can fight back in the air, on land, and at sea."
He continued: "We're yet to conduct full-scale military actions (in Ukraine), limiting ourselves in many ways, at least with respect to our weapons."
Putin's puppet highlighted Russia's nuclear arsenal as he added: "We have much more powerful ones ... Our navy is part of our nuclear triad, which keeps increasing its potential."
Russia holds the most nuclear weapons in the world at an estimated 5,500, compared to the 5,044 owned by the US.
This isn't the first time Solovyov has touted the Kremlin's nuclear capabilities.
A Nuclear War?
Earlier this year Solovyov claimed Russia could unleash a "nuclear tsunami" on the US that could "blow the country to hell."
Following General Donohue's remarks on Kaliningrad, Putin's former intelligence chief Nikolai Patrushev also sent a message to the West about the country's willingness to go to war.
Patrushev said: "We have long been aware of the West's plans for Kaliningrad. The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia – and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal.
"Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region."