Russia Issues Horror Nuclear Annihilation Warning as Putin's Puppet Threatens 'Devastating Blow' and Says 'Patience Running Out'

Russia has issued a bold warning after Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Donald Trump is "losing patience" with Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's frustrations reached new heights after Putin seemingly ignored his threat of "severe" tariffs unless he agreed to a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

After several failed peace talks, Trump announced he was shortening the previous 50-day deadline he had given the Russian despot down to less than 12 days to fast-track the end of the brutal conflict.