Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Have Been Dating 'For A While' as It's Revealed Irish Actor Made Secret Visits to Ex-'Baywatch' Star's Home in Canada

The veteran stars have been pictured kissing on the red carpet while promoting the high-profile comedy in New York City and London, which triggered "showmance" fears.

But the fresh claims will please fans who are eager for the pair to become an official item.

A source said: "Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.

"She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs."