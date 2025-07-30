Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Have Been Dating 'For A While' as It's Revealed Irish Actor Made Secret Visits to Ex-'Baywatch' Star's Home in Canada
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance blossomed during secret meetings at her house in Canada, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Naked Gun co-stars have been in a relationship "for a while" after "sparks" flew on the set of the comedy reboot, which they filmed in May last year.
Secret Visits
The veteran stars have been pictured kissing on the red carpet while promoting the high-profile comedy in New York City and London, which triggered "showmance" fears.
But the fresh claims will please fans who are eager for the pair to become an official item.
A source said: "Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.
"She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs."
Anderson's 'Smitten'
The insider has noted they've managed to keep the long-distance romance private by spending time at her house in Canada.
"Pam cooks and gardens at home... it's wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood, and Liam loves that," said the insider.
"He actually gets involved."
On Monday evening at their New York premiere, Anderson suggested they were an item when she went in for a kiss on Neeson's lips before she pulled back during a joint TV interview.
Pamela said of building their relationship: "We just like each other."
"It just grew naturally. We didn't force it, just allowed it to grow," Liam added.
'Showmance' Fears
She also wrote on Instagram: "Love is in the air." The full post read: "A beautiful evening at the NYC Naked Gun premiere… thank you to everyone who came out to laugh with us… love is in the air."
Eyebrows were raised in October 2024 when Neeson said he loved the former Playboy model.
He said: "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."
Anderson said that Neeson is "the perfect gentleman' and he 'brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."
The former Baywatch star added: "We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He's a good guy."
Before starting alongside Anderson, Neeson said he was "done with dating" having entered brief relationships following the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009.
Anderson, meanwhile, has been married four times.
Her most famous wedding was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, whom she eloped with in 1995 after just four days of knowing each other. The couple welcomed two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, before their 1998 divorce.