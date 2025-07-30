Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's Guilty Pleasure Revealed — Former First Lady Shares Intimate Details About Her Private Life In A Moment To 'Educate' Husband Barack...As Divorce Rumors Surround The Couple

photo of michelle obama
Source: YouTube/michelleobama

Michelle Obama outed herself as a major 'Real Housewives' fan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Michelle Obama blew fans away by revealing her secret guilty pleasure is keeping up with reality TV and the Real Housewives franchises in particular, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obama, 61, dished about her love of the Bravo shows on the Wednesday, July 30 episode of her IMO podcast, while getting in a subtle dig at how her husband, former president Barack Obama, is clueless about the pop culture juggernauts.

Article continues below advertisement

'Next Gen NYC' Fan

Photo of 'Next Gen NYC' cast
Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Michelle Obama gushed about the 'New York gen babies.'

"Well, this is where I want to educate my brother and even my husband, who will be listening. Culture is king," Michelle boldly told guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of the Las Culturistas podcast, about Barack, 63, and her cohost, Craig Robinson.

"Yeah. I mean, the truth is, they razzed me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all. All of it," she bragged.

Michelle got tripped up on the Next Gen NYC title, although she professed to be a fan.

"The New York Gen babies ... I watched the first two episodes and I'm just like, 'Oh, they're starting the babies off early.' Oh my God," referring to the new Bravo series featuring the children of Housewives franchise stars navigating life in the Big Apple.

"It's juicy. It's tea," the former first lady gushed about the show.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Sports Versus Reality TV

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle ObamaYouTube

Michelle Obama waxed poetic about the 'drama' of the Housewives franchises.

"It's all a sociological study. I was a social major, and so were you," Michelle observed to Robinson, while giving a highbrow defense for her love of reality TV.

She claimed her husband and brother prefer watching sports over reality shows without realizing how the two are so similar.

"Now they think that sports is better reality TV. I was like, 'It's the same thing,'" the Chicago native sneered before saying both share the same "drama."

"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta. It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along," she huffed.

"What's the difference? It's just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can't get along, still have the same arguments. It's not just women; it happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating," Michelle raved.

She then mused about the stars of the shows, asking, "Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well. And don't ever vacation with her. Ever again. And why can't we figure out this room thing, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOSLC' Is the 'Best'

Photo of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast
Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Michelle is particularly fond of the drama on the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

Michelle and her guests agreed that out of all the franchises, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the "best."

"Because you're dealing with Mormonism and a whole lot of subculture. One of them went to jail. There have been several imprisonments. There have been several convictions in Salt Lake City," the Becoming author flexed about her knowledge of the series.

While telling Robinson she'd help him get up to speed on RHOSLC, Michelle noted, "He has a very limited cringe meter, and you gotta be able to hang in the cringe," regarding the Housewives shows.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's $25Million Will Drama: Estranged Daughter Brooke Ditched Dad’s Inheritance Because of a 'Distrust Regarding Those Surrounding' WWE Legend

Photo of Gilbert Arenas

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas Arrested 'For Running Illegal Gambling Enterprise' Out of His California Mansion — And Could Face Time In Prison

Dispelling Divorce Rumors

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle ObamaYouTube

Michelle Obama's 'Housewives' discussion was much less intense than when her husband appeared on the podcast.

Michelle's laugh-filled discussion while dishing the tea about reality television was a welcome breath of fresh air since Barack's appearance on her podcast on July 16.

The two did their best to dispel rumors about a divorce but remained tense and sat far across a table from one another.

The former president joked: "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while."

Michelle confessed on a more serious note: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times.

"So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.