Michelle Obama's Guilty Pleasure Revealed — Former First Lady Shares Intimate Details About Her Private Life In A Moment To 'Educate' Husband Barack...As Divorce Rumors Surround The Couple

"It's all a sociological study. I was a social major, and so were you," Michelle observed to Robinson, while giving a highbrow defense for her love of reality TV.

She claimed her husband and brother prefer watching sports over reality shows without realizing how the two are so similar.

"Now they think that sports is better reality TV. I was like, 'It's the same thing,'" the Chicago native sneered before saying both share the same "drama."

"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta. It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along," she huffed.

"What's the difference? It's just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can't get along, still have the same arguments. It's not just women; it happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating," Michelle raved.

She then mused about the stars of the shows, asking, "Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well. And don't ever vacation with her. Ever again. And why can't we figure out this room thing, you know?"