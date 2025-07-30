Michelle Obama's Guilty Pleasure Revealed — Former First Lady Shares Intimate Details About Her Private Life In A Moment To 'Educate' Husband Barack...As Divorce Rumors Surround The Couple
Michelle Obama blew fans away by revealing her secret guilty pleasure is keeping up with reality TV and the Real Housewives franchises in particular, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Obama, 61, dished about her love of the Bravo shows on the Wednesday, July 30 episode of her IMO podcast, while getting in a subtle dig at how her husband, former president Barack Obama, is clueless about the pop culture juggernauts.
'Next Gen NYC' Fan
"Well, this is where I want to educate my brother and even my husband, who will be listening. Culture is king," Michelle boldly told guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of the Las Culturistas podcast, about Barack, 63, and her cohost, Craig Robinson.
"Yeah. I mean, the truth is, they razzed me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all. All of it," she bragged.
Michelle got tripped up on the Next Gen NYC title, although she professed to be a fan.
"The New York Gen babies ... I watched the first two episodes and I'm just like, 'Oh, they're starting the babies off early.' Oh my God," referring to the new Bravo series featuring the children of Housewives franchise stars navigating life in the Big Apple.
"It's juicy. It's tea," the former first lady gushed about the show.
Sports Versus Reality TV
"It's all a sociological study. I was a social major, and so were you," Michelle observed to Robinson, while giving a highbrow defense for her love of reality TV.
She claimed her husband and brother prefer watching sports over reality shows without realizing how the two are so similar.
"Now they think that sports is better reality TV. I was like, 'It's the same thing,'" the Chicago native sneered before saying both share the same "drama."
"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta. It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along," she huffed.
"What's the difference? It's just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can't get along, still have the same arguments. It's not just women; it happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating," Michelle raved.
She then mused about the stars of the shows, asking, "Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well. And don't ever vacation with her. Ever again. And why can't we figure out this room thing, you know?"
'RHOSLC' Is the 'Best'
Michelle and her guests agreed that out of all the franchises, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the "best."
"Because you're dealing with Mormonism and a whole lot of subculture. One of them went to jail. There have been several imprisonments. There have been several convictions in Salt Lake City," the Becoming author flexed about her knowledge of the series.
While telling Robinson she'd help him get up to speed on RHOSLC, Michelle noted, "He has a very limited cringe meter, and you gotta be able to hang in the cringe," regarding the Housewives shows.
Dispelling Divorce Rumors
Michelle's laugh-filled discussion while dishing the tea about reality television was a welcome breath of fresh air since Barack's appearance on her podcast on July 16.
The two did their best to dispel rumors about a divorce but remained tense and sat far across a table from one another.
The former president joked: "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while."
Michelle confessed on a more serious note: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times.
"So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."