Hulk Hogan's $25Million Will Drama: Estranged Daughter Brooke Ditched Dad’s Inheritance Because of a 'Distrust Regarding Those Surrounding' WWE Legend
Drama has erupted over Hulk Hogan's fortune as his estranged daughter Brooke asked to be removed from his will citing a "distrust" of the wrestling legend's inner circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, left behind millions in the bank and an expansive eight-figure real estate portfolio when he died at age 71 on July 14 from cardiac arrest.
Family Rift
The WWE star is survived by his third wife Sky Daily and children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 35, whom he shares with his first wife Linda, 65.
At the time of his death, Hulk's personal life was plagued by a painful family rift, which included his ex-wife publicly blaming him for their daughter cutting off contact with the family.
While Brooke responded to her mom's claims and insisted she had "completely separate reasons for going no contact," she remained estranged from her parents.
After Hulk's sudden passing, it was revealed Brooke made the decision to remove herself from his will to avoid further drama.
A source close to Brooke reportedly said she made the decision because of a lack of trust in those surrounding Hulk.
The pal claimed the About Us singer only ever wanted to protect her father, but years of arguing with him over his associates strained their relationship.
She eventually called Hulk's financial manager in 2023 and requested she be taken out of his will.
Brooke will receive a portion of a small life insurance policy Hulk took out, which she is named a beneficiary of. The source said Brooke plans to put the money towards her kids' college expenses.
Other than that, Brooke is not expected to receive a penny from Hulk's $25million fortune.
News of Brooke removing herself from Hulk's will comes as wrestling fans slammed the Hogan Knows Best star for seemingly skipping a WWE tribute to her father on Monday, July 28.
The 37-year-old took to Instagram to set the record straight after receiving "crap" over her absence.
She posted on her Instagram Story: "For those of you giving me crap for not attending my dad's tributes, @WWE did not extend an invite."
Her statement followed two heartbreaking posts honoring Hulk and their complicated relationship.
Brooke said the "bond" she shared with Hulk was "never broken, not even in his final moments."
She added: "We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes.
"We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before news even reached us."
In a follow-up post, Brooke shared a video of throwback photos along with the caption: "My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world.
"Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply.
"Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence.
"I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife. Forever yours, Brooke."