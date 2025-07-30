Embarrassment For Katy Perry 'Who Thought She Was on a Date' With Justin Trudeau… Her Friends Say Romance — But He Says 'No Chance'
Well, this is awkward.
While Katy Perry may have thought her intimate dinner date with Justin Trudeau could mark the start of her next great romance, his friends insisted there's "no love story" brewing between the former Canadian Prime Minister and pop star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Perry and Trudeau sparked romance rumors when they were spotted dining together at upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon, just one month after her split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove.
Romance Rumors Sparked
The pair was seen leaning over the dinner table, deep in conversation, while sipping on cocktails and enjoying several dishes together. They met with the head chef and even stopped by the kitchen to thank the staff after their meal.
An eyewitness told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "Katy was glowing. She looked totally into it – like she thought it was the start of something."
A source close to Perry said the Hot N Cold singer had been chatting with Trudeau for weeks before the so-called date, adding: "There's chemistry.
"They're both smart, successful, and share values. Katy felt a connection."
'No Romance From His Side'
While those in Perry's camp appeared to be under the impression the dinner represented a budding love interest, Trudeau's inner circle quickly shut down rumors and insisted any romantic feelings were one-sided.
An insider close to the former prime minister said: "He thinks she's cool, interesting, and fun. But that’s it. There's no romance from his side."
Trudeau sources pushed back and said the dinner was merely a friendly gesture extended to Perry while she visited Canada on her Lifetimes Tour.
Breakups
In regard to chatter speculating whether or not the pair were dating, a source said: "He's flattered, who wouldn't be? But there's no love story here."
While the date reportedly ended on good terms, the opinion from those close to Trudeau seemingly explained his lack of follow-up afterward, which was said to leave Perry "a little surprised."
According to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, Perry is believed to have said, "as long as we can stay the night together," to Trudeau during their date, to which he appeared to shake his head in response, as if to say, "not now."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry and Bloom, 48, went their separate ways in June after nine years together, six of which they spent engaged after the actor popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019.
Bachelor Bloom
Trudeau split from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The ex-couple share three children together – Xavier, Ella Grace, and Hadrien.
Meanwhile, insiders close to Bloom said he's back on the hunt and "ready to have fun" post-breakup.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star is said to be "fully embracing single life" after he "struggled all the time to satisfy Katy's diva ways."
A source said: "Orlando is now focused on his own happiness, free from having to answer to anyone. He's really missed his independence, and flirting with women again is a big rush; he's not holding back at all."