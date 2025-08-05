Trump Walks On White House ROOF and Shouts At Reporters In Bizarre Video As Dementia Rumors Erupt — 'He Makes No Sense!'
It appears Donald Trump doesn't have many things to do these days, as the President of the United States was seen yelling nonsensical things while taking a walk on top of the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial politician's mental well-being has once again found itself under the spotlight, with many of his critics suggesting Trump may be suffering from dementia.
'Taking A Walk!'
On Tuesday, August 5, the 79-year-old was seen above the briefing room as he again put his responsibilities on the back burner to inspect the iconic building for possible construction in the future.
"Just taking a little walk," Trump yelled back at reporters after they questioned why he was on the roof of the White House.
They asked: "What are you building?" to which he responded, "It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side," and added, "Something beautiful."
Trump then claimed any construction that was to occur would be on his dime, boasting, "Just more ways to spend my money for the country... Anything I do is financed by me."
He then joked he was building "Nuclear missiles."
The bumbling politician was joined by Secret Service as well as architect Jim McCrery, who has been commissioned to add Trump's ballroom to the White House.
While Trump appeared to be in good spirits, users on social media were baffled by his appearance, as one mocked: "He really just wanders around like he has nothing to do."
Another added: "An old man with dementia, who leans at a 30-degree angle and has a leg that gives out like a busted tripod, went for a walk on the White House roof today, is in the Epstein files."
Trump's Mental Downfall?
"We are reaching heretofore unseen levels of trying to change the subject," a user claimed, referring to Trump's desperate attempts at "distracting" the public from the Jeffrey Epstein case he's been tied to.
A person raged in the comments section: "He makes no sense!"
Trump's "mental decline" has been the focus recently, especially during his Scotland visit, where he discussed several topics, including Epstein... and windmills.
On July 28, while speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the late sex predator's private island and called out former president Bill Clinton.
"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.
"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."
'Not Talking About Airplanes'
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down," he added. "But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
Many noted Trump's rambling, including USA TODAY writer Rex Huppke, who raged: "So nice of Trump to share his cognitive decline with the world."
Trump also went off on windmills while in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and said he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."
He rambled: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."
Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner previously noted the leader of the free world may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes Trump is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," mentioning "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."