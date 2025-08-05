Trump Walks On White House ROOF and Shouts At Reporters In Bizarre Video As Dementia Rumors Erupt — 'He Makes No Sense!'

Trump then claimed any construction that was to occur would be on his dime, boasting, "Just more ways to spend my money for the country... Anything I do is financed by me."

He then joked he was building "Nuclear missiles."

The bumbling politician was joined by Secret Service as well as architect Jim McCrery, who has been commissioned to add Trump's ballroom to the White House.

While Trump appeared to be in good spirits, users on social media were baffled by his appearance, as one mocked: "He really just wanders around like he has nothing to do."

Another added: "An old man with dementia, who leans at a 30-degree angle and has a leg that gives out like a busted tripod, went for a walk on the White House roof today, is in the Epstein files."