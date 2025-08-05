New York Fitness Trainer Jacob Zieben-Hood Was on Phone With His Dad During Fatal Fight With Estranged Husband — 'As Blood Gushed From Gaping Wound'

Disturbing new details have emerged in the shocking death of New York City fitness trainer Jacob Zieben-Hood, While blood gushed out of a cut across his leg, Jacob managed to call his father as he was being attacked by his estranged husband, fitness model Donald Zieben-Hood, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Jacob, 34, was found stabbed to death at his Harlem apartment on Friday, August 1.

Last Moments

Source: @jzieben/instagram Jacob called his father and sent him a photo of his injured leg during the attack.

Prosecutors reportedly said the victim was able to relay crucial information to his dad about the attack during the desperate phone call. Officials said Jacob told his father that Donald, 40, charged at him with a knife and wouldn't let him leave the apartment. The assistant Manhattan district attorney said: "The victim's father heard the defendant's voice in the background screaming at the victim and calling him derogatory names."

Source: @jzieben/instagram Donald called 911 and told the dispatcher Jacob had a protective order against him.

Hours after Jacob spoke to his dad, he was discovered in his bathroom "slumped over on the floor covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stabbing on the back of his calf that penetrated his muscle." Officials noted the autopsy will determine if the stab wounds were self-inflicted, accidental, or the result of a homicide. Donald was arrested on burglary, criminal contempt, and weapon possession charges and is being held without bail after violating a protective order. His charges could be upgraded to murder, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

911 Call

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob and Donald got into a heated altercation around 7 P.M. on Thursday, July 31. Shortly after the fight broke out, Jacob sent a photo of his injured leg to his father, whom he also called. Nine hours later, at around 4 A.M., Donald finally dialed 911, claiming his estranged husband had attacked him. Authorities said Donald was extremely concerned about how calling 911 would impact him due to his protective order. The court order prevented the suspect from contacting Jacob and was issued following two violent incidents within six months. Cops said Donald confessed to the dispatcher: "I have an order of protection placed against me. I'm totally getting arrested, right?"

Source: UNSPLASH Prosecutors said Donald had nine domestic violence reports filed against him since 2022.

Authorities said Donald did not mention Jacob's injuries during the 911 call, but requested medical assistance for himself because he was "gashed wide open." Officers were then dispatched to the apartment on W. 138th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, where they discovered Jacob unresponsive in the bathroom. Donald had three cuts on his arm, which required stitches. Police collected multiple knives from the apartment. Authorities believed the stab wound Jacob sustained to his leg cut an artery, causing him to bleed to death.

