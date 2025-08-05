Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Goes Off On Doctors Over No Autopsy Performed On Late Father and Hints At Conspiracy Theory Following WWE Icon's Fatal Heart Attack
Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, is still begging for answers following her father's tragic death, calling out the doctors for not digging deeper into the reason for his passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The WWE icon's cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, but Brooke hinted at something else triggering her dad's final moment.
What Was The Reason?
The 37-year-old appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show to discuss Hulk's passing and admitted she thought it was "weird" that no autopsy was performed on the retired athlete.
"I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed, because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question."
Documents previously revealed Hogan also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.
However, that came as news to Brooke, as there's no history of cancer in their family, and she was by her dad's side during several of his surgeries, and leukemia was never mentioned by doctors when going through his bloodwork.
Bubba had previously posted an article on his Instagram that read, "Quick cremation without autopsy raises questions about Hulk Hogan's death," to which Brooke responded, "Exactly." The radio personality had theorized someone may have injected something into the Hall of Famer's dialysis port while he slept to induce a heart attack, as he tried to figure out why an autopsy was not performed.
Hogan's updated medical history was reportedly included on the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center's cremation summary approval report.
"I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval," a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center said.
Where There's A Will, There's No Brooke
Brooke should not expect much money following Hulk's death, as during the radio show interview, she confirmed she took herself off the will in 2023 to avoid any major headaches with other family members, including her mom, Linda, and her late dad's third wife, Sky Daily.
She explained: "I was now pregnant with twins and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet. And I have something to lose, money didn’t matter.
"I was sobbing, and I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it."
Despite being married to Daily for just two years, Florida's spousal elective share law entitles her to 30% of his estate, regardless of what his will or trusts may say.
'I Had No Other Choice': Defiant Kate Gosselin Defends Decision to Send Son Collin To a Mental Health Institution Aged Just 11... Just Months After He Claimed 'Nightmare Mom' Zip-tied and Locked Him in the Basement'
"Even if she was left out of the estate and he didn't update the trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share," estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of Schofner Law Firm explained.
While Brooke had nothing but kind words to say about her stepmom, her relationship with Linda has fallen apart over the years.
In March 2025, a teary-eyed Linda, 65, took to her Instagram Stories to call out Hulk, blaming him for her rough relationship with Brooke.
"Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us," she claimed at the time.
Brooke, however, would hit back, claiming she was "extremely verbally and mentally abused since childhood."