Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Goes Off On Doctors Over No Autopsy Performed On Late Father and Hints At Conspiracy Theory Following WWE Icon's Fatal Heart Attack

The 37-year-old appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show to discuss Hulk's passing and admitted she thought it was "weird" that no autopsy was performed on the retired athlete.

"I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed, because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question."

Documents previously revealed Hogan also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.

However, that came as news to Brooke, as there's no history of cancer in their family, and she was by her dad's side during several of his surgeries, and leukemia was never mentioned by doctors when going through his bloodwork.