Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Goes Off On Doctors Over No Autopsy Performed On Late Father and Hints At Conspiracy Theory Following WWE Icon's Fatal Heart Attack

Photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA;@mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan needs more information on her father's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, is still begging for answers following her father's tragic death, calling out the doctors for not digging deeper into the reason for his passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The WWE icon's cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, but Brooke hinted at something else triggering her dad's final moment.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was The Reason?

Photo of Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke can't wrap her head around no autopsy being performed on her father.

The 37-year-old appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show to discuss Hulk's passing and admitted she thought it was "weird" that no autopsy was performed on the retired athlete.

"I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed, because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question."

Documents previously revealed Hogan also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.

However, that came as news to Brooke, as there's no history of cancer in their family, and she was by her dad's side during several of his surgeries, and leukemia was never mentioned by doctors when going through his bloodwork.

Article continues below advertisement

Bubba had previously posted an article on his Instagram that read, "Quick cremation without autopsy raises questions about Hulk Hogan's death," to which Brooke responded, "Exactly." The radio personality had theorized someone may have injected something into the Hall of Famer's dialysis port while he slept to induce a heart attack, as he tried to figure out why an autopsy was not performed.

Hogan's updated medical history was reportedly included on the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center's cremation summary approval report.

"I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval," a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center said.

Article continues below advertisement

Where There's A Will, There's No Brooke

Photo of Brooke Hogan
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram

During a radio interview, Brooke also confirmed she took herself out of the WWE icon's will.

Brooke should not expect much money following Hulk's death, as during the radio show interview, she confirmed she took herself off the will in 2023 to avoid any major headaches with other family members, including her mom, Linda, and her late dad's third wife, Sky Daily.

She explained: "I was now pregnant with twins and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet. And I have something to lose, money didn’t matter.

"I was sobbing, and I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it."

Despite being married to Daily for just two years, Florida's spousal elective share law entitles her to 30% of his estate, regardless of what his will or trusts may say.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

'I don’t want to be a part of it,' Brooke said on taking herself off the will to avoid drama with other family members.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kate Gosselin

'I Had No Other Choice': Defiant Kate Gosselin Defends Decision to Send Son Collin To a Mental Health Institution Aged Just 11... Just Months After He Claimed 'Nightmare Mom' Zip-tied and Locked Him in the Basement'

trump-swift-kelce-mega-1

Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift Over 'Ridiculous' Donald Trump's Comments About Her Looks — But Won't Publicly Slam Prez Over Fears He’ll Upset Republican Teammates

"Even if she was left out of the estate and he didn't update the trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share," estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of Schofner Law Firm explained.

While Brooke had nothing but kind words to say about her stepmom, her relationship with Linda has fallen apart over the years.

In March 2025, a teary-eyed Linda, 65, took to her Instagram Stories to call out Hulk, blaming him for her rough relationship with Brooke.

"Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us," she claimed at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk's cause of death was listed as heart attack.

Brooke, however, would hit back, claiming she was "extremely verbally and mentally abused since childhood."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.