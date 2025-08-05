Putin 'Felt It Was Inevitable' Hillary Clinton Would Win 2016 Election, Intentionally Withheld Info to Later Damage Her Reputation

The report further claimed Clinton's alleged prescription was based on "psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness."

Gabbard argued the information would have been leaked if Russia's goal was to elevate Trump while discrediting Clinton.

She said: "If Russia aspired to help Trump get elected, which is what the manufactured January 2017 intelligence community assessment says with high confidence, according to (former CIA Director John Brennan) and (former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper), then Putin would have released the most damaging information and emails to help President Trump.

"It was intentionally withheld and not released because they assumed that Hillary Clinton would win that election, and their plan, (was to) wait until maybe days or weeks before her inauguration to release these documents."