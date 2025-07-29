Russia Knew About Hillary Clinton's 'Psycho-Emotional' Issues During 2016 Campaign
Russian president Vladimir Putin was aware of Hillary Clinton's "psycho-emotional" issues during her 2016 presidential run and planned to use the information against her if she defeated Donald Trump.
Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard made the stunning announcement when releasing a newly declassified 17-page report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Heavy Tranquilizers
Putin, 72, held the "most damaging material he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until her potential and likely victory" in the 2016 presidential election, Gabbard told reporters on July 23. Trump ultimately defeated her.
Gabbard explained how high-level DNC emails detailed how Clinton was allegedly suffering from "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness,” which Russia was aware of.
The then-Secretary of State was allegedly "on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers," Gabbard said about the report. The files claimed Clinton was placed on the drugs out of her deep fear of losing the election to Trump, as she was "obsessed with a thirst for power."
The documents also alleged that there was evidence that Clinton suffered from dangerous health issues, including type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischemic heart disease, and deep vein thrombosis.
The report stated that "then-President Barack Obama and other Democratic party leaders found the state of Clinton's health "extraordinarily alarming" and felt it could have a "serious negative impact" on the likelihood of her winning the election.
'Possible Criminal Acts'
Russian intelligence was aware of more than just Clinton's health problems. “The report goes into great detail about the information that Russia and Putin had on Hillary Clinton, which included possible criminal acts," Gabbard revealed.
Those included "secret meetings with multiple named U.S. religious organizations in which State Department officials offered, in exchange for supporting Secretary Clinton's campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the State Department."
Clinton served as then-President Obama's Secretary of State in his first term, from 2009 to 2013.
Infamous Collapse
While the Russians were aware of Hillary Clinton's secret health ailments during her presidential run, Americans also were alerted to how she suffered a medical crisis after attending a 9/11 memorial service in New York in September 2016.
A video of Clinton appearing unable to stand and on the verge of fainting as she waited for a van while departing the event went viral. Several aides grabbed her by her arms to keep her from falling over before quickly loading her into the vehicle.
At the time, the candidate's team initially blamed her near-collapse on heat and dehydration. They later claimed Clinton had been given a pneumonia diagnosis before attending the event and was "recovering well with antibiotics and rest."
The former first lady later told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show: "There's nothing like a little rest when your doctor tells you to and you don't do it."
"I'm used to just kind of getting up and powering through it, and that's what I thought I could do," Clinton continued. "Turned out I couldn't, so I took a few days off, and actually I think it was good."
Issues With Biden
While Clinton's health was an issue during her presidential campaign, she was one of the first to raise the alarm about Joe Biden's viability before the 2024 presidential election, as the octogenarian was initially hoping to seek a second term.
The revelation came amid the House Oversight Committee's investigation into whether or not Biden administration officials covered up signs of cognitive decline.
Sources said Clinton and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan approached Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain, "stating they believed Joe Biden was not politically viable," before the president dropped out of the race in July 2024 following his disastrous debate with Trump.
Sullivan allegedly told Klain the ex-president "was less effective in 2024 compared to 2022."
Biden eventually dropped out of the race and handed his candidacy over to Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump resoundingly beat her in the 2024 election, securing a second term.