Russia Knew About Hillary Clinton's 'Psycho-Emotional' Issues During 2016 Campaign

Putin, 72, held the "most damaging material he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until her potential and likely victory" in the 2016 presidential election, Gabbard told reporters on July 23. Trump ultimately defeated her.

Gabbard explained how high-level DNC emails detailed how Clinton was allegedly suffering from "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness,” which Russia was aware of.

The then-Secretary of State was allegedly "on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers," Gabbard said about the report. The files claimed Clinton was placed on the drugs out of her deep fear of losing the election to Trump, as she was "obsessed with a thirst for power."

The documents also alleged that there was evidence that Clinton suffered from dangerous health issues, including type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischemic heart disease, and deep vein thrombosis.

The report stated that "then-President Barack Obama and other Democratic party leaders found the state of Clinton's health "extraordinarily alarming" and felt it could have a "serious negative impact" on the likelihood of her winning the election.