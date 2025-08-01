Virginia Giuffre's Brother Slams Trump For Claiming She Was 'Stolen' From Mar-a-Lago By Epstein — 'She's Not An Object'

The brother of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre slammed Donald Trump for saying she was "stolen" from him by the convicted pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sky Giuffre condemned the president after he told reporters Virginia was one of the employees Epstein poached from him when she was a minor working in the spa at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.

Trump's comments came amid intense scrutiny over his former defense attorney and current deputy attorney general Todd Blanche met with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who Virginia alleged recruited her into the disgraced financier's sex trafficking ring and participated in sexual abuse.