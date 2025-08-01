Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Virginia Giuffre's Brother Slams Trump For Claiming She Was 'Stolen' From Mar-a-Lago By Epstein — 'She's Not An Object'

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Virgina Giuffre
Source: MEGA (2), Lifetime

Sky Roberts slammed Donald Trump for claiming Jeffrey Epstein 'stole' Virginia Giuffre from him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The brother of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre slammed Donald Trump for saying she was "stolen" from him by the convicted pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sky Giuffre condemned the president after he told reporters Virginia was one of the employees Epstein poached from him when she was a minor working in the spa at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.

Trump's comments came amid intense scrutiny over his former defense attorney and current deputy attorney general Todd Blanche met with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who Virginia alleged recruited her into the disgraced financier's sex trafficking ring and participated in sexual abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell's DOJ Meeting

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine aAxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is now housed at a Texas federal prison camp.

Maxwell's meeting with Blanche followed widespread outrage over the Justice Department's refusal to disclose the Epstein files and instead released a memo stating there was no "credible evidence" to support the existence of a "client list."

Critics accused the Trump administration of a cover-up due to the president's well-documented friendship with Epstein, and suggested Maxwell would be given leniency or even a pardon in exchange for her silence about their relationship.

On Wednesday, July 30, Trump said he's "allowed" to pardon Maxwell but "nobody's approached me with it."

Shortly after Trump spoke to the press, Virginia's family released a statement urging the president not to extend any leniency to Maxwell, whom they branded a "monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life."

Article continues below advertisement

President's 'Shocking' Remarks

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Virgina's family urged Trump to not pardon Maxwell.

The Epstein victim's family also said it was "shocking" to hear the president say their then-16-year-old sister was "stolen" from him by the convicted pedophile.

Sky said: "She's not an object, she's a person. She's a mom; she's a sister. And she was recruited by (Ghislaine) Maxwell. She wasn't stolen."

In a separate interview, Sky added: "She was preyed upon. That's a predator that came and took her and did absolutely horrible things to her and so many other women."

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Wanted Epstein Files Released

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Virgina was 'stolen' from him by Epstein when she was a minor working at Mar-a-Lago.

Amanda Roberts said her sister-in-law "had a little bit of hope in her because it was said that the files were going to be released" in the case.

She added: "(Virginia) wanted the public to know the crimes that they had committed."

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has entered damage control mode over Trump's remarks.

In an email sent on Thursday, July 31, Leavitt insisted the president was "directly responding to a question posed by a reporter" about Virginia and "did not bring her up" on his own.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of gary busey

Gary Busey, 81, Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes Charge After Creepy 2022 Convention 'Assault' — ‘It Was Not An Accidental Touching’

picture of Maroon 5

'I'm Terrified of Him': Maroon 5 Star 'Physically Attacked Wife' After She Accused Him of 'Sending Inappropriate Messages to Teenagers'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The family called Trump's admission about their sister 'shocking.'

Leavitt further defended the president and his past friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The press secretary said: "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club for being a creep to his female employees."

A senior administration official also dismissed rumors claiming the president was considering pardoning the disgraced socialite, saying: "That's just false.

"The President himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.