Virginia Giuffre's Brother Slams Trump For Claiming She Was 'Stolen' From Mar-a-Lago By Epstein — 'She's Not An Object'
The brother of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre slammed Donald Trump for saying she was "stolen" from him by the convicted pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sky Giuffre condemned the president after he told reporters Virginia was one of the employees Epstein poached from him when she was a minor working in the spa at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.
Trump's comments came amid intense scrutiny over his former defense attorney and current deputy attorney general Todd Blanche met with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who Virginia alleged recruited her into the disgraced financier's sex trafficking ring and participated in sexual abuse.
Ghislaine Maxwell's DOJ Meeting
Maxwell's meeting with Blanche followed widespread outrage over the Justice Department's refusal to disclose the Epstein files and instead released a memo stating there was no "credible evidence" to support the existence of a "client list."
Critics accused the Trump administration of a cover-up due to the president's well-documented friendship with Epstein, and suggested Maxwell would be given leniency or even a pardon in exchange for her silence about their relationship.
On Wednesday, July 30, Trump said he's "allowed" to pardon Maxwell but "nobody's approached me with it."
Shortly after Trump spoke to the press, Virginia's family released a statement urging the president not to extend any leniency to Maxwell, whom they branded a "monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life."
President's 'Shocking' Remarks
The Epstein victim's family also said it was "shocking" to hear the president say their then-16-year-old sister was "stolen" from him by the convicted pedophile.
Sky said: "She's not an object, she's a person. She's a mom; she's a sister. And she was recruited by (Ghislaine) Maxwell. She wasn't stolen."
In a separate interview, Sky added: "She was preyed upon. That's a predator that came and took her and did absolutely horrible things to her and so many other women."
Virginia Wanted Epstein Files Released
Amanda Roberts said her sister-in-law "had a little bit of hope in her because it was said that the files were going to be released" in the case.
She added: "(Virginia) wanted the public to know the crimes that they had committed."
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has entered damage control mode over Trump's remarks.
In an email sent on Thursday, July 31, Leavitt insisted the president was "directly responding to a question posed by a reporter" about Virginia and "did not bring her up" on his own.
Leavitt further defended the president and his past friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
The press secretary said: "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club for being a creep to his female employees."
A senior administration official also dismissed rumors claiming the president was considering pardoning the disgraced socialite, saying: "That's just false.
"The President himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time."