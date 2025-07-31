Trump 'Was The Rat:' Epstein Believed Prez 'Snitched' On Him To FBI Before 2006 Arrest — Biographer Claims The Don 'Was Aware of What Was Going On'
Jeffrey Epstein was convinced Donald Trump was the "rat" who gave the FBI a heads up on his disturbing deeds before he was arrested in 2006, biographer Michael Wolff has claimed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wolff claimed Epstein and Trump's friendship, which kicked off in the 1980s, began to show its cracks in 2004.
According to Wolff, who has made shocking statements about the president over the years, he claimed: "Trump was aware of what was going on in Epstein's house for a very long time … and … he then used that against Epstein."
However, the two notorious men had a falling out over what the sex predator alleged to be a money laundering scheme involving a Florida property, Trump, and a Russian oligarch.
"And at that point," Wolff explained, "the investigation of Epstein began, and Epstein … believed that it began because Trump notified the police about what was going on at Epstein's house, which Trump was fully aware of, because he was a frequent visitor to the house."
Was Epstein Scared Of Trump?
While Epstein was arrested, he got a slap on the wrist from Florida authorities, pleading guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He was sentenced to 18 months in a low-security jail.
The criminal would once again find himself behind bars on sex trafficking charges, this time while Trump was in the White House in 2019. Epstein was found dead in his cell just a month later; a death that has been shrouded in conspiracy theories.
According to Wolff, who had countless interviews with Epstein, the vile convict was terrified of Trump while alive, as he previously claimed: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening.
"Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump... I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there."
Epstein Who?
Wolff added: "I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I’ve spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples."
"I urged Epstein to go public with everything I've told you here, but Epstein's attitude was that I was unaware of how the real world operated," Wolff said. "So, in the end, Epstein died in prison, and we'll probably never hear that story."
Trump has desperately tried for weeks to bury the Epstein scandal for weeks, as he's received backlash over how the Justice Department handled the late pedophile's case.
The 79-year-old has even claimed he never had a friendship with Epstein, previously saying, "I have nothing to do with the guy." He then told reporters on the South Lawn that all eyes should be on former President Bill Clinton.
"You should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard, you should focus on some of the hedge fund guys," Trump pleaded.
He raged: "I’ll give you a list," and claimed, "these guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein, I sure as hell didn't."