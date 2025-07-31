Trump 'Was The Rat:' Epstein Believed Prez 'Snitched' On Him To FBI Before 2006 Arrest — Biographer Claims The Don 'Was Aware of What Was Going On'

While Epstein was arrested, he got a slap on the wrist from Florida authorities, pleading guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He was sentenced to 18 months in a low-security jail.

The criminal would once again find himself behind bars on sex trafficking charges, this time while Trump was in the White House in 2019. Epstein was found dead in his cell just a month later; a death that has been shrouded in conspiracy theories.

According to Wolff, who had countless interviews with Epstein, the vile convict was terrified of Trump while alive, as he previously claimed: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening.

"Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump... I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there."