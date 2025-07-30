Your tip
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Proof of Murder? Mysterious 'Shape' Identified as 'a Person in an Orange Inmate Uniform' Seen in Epstein Final Minutes Death Video

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA;U.S. Bureau of Prisons

A new analysis of Jeffrey Epstein's final minutes alive may change everything.

July 30 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

The mystery behind Jeffrey Epstein's death has continued, as a video showing the final minutes of the sex offender's life is once again in the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A new analysis of the jailhouse video, which was previously reviewed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr and concluded Epstein died of suicide, now shakes up that conclusion.

The Truth About Epstein Revealed?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's final minutes alive have once again come into question.

According to CBS, the video released by the Justice Department does not appear to be the original raw footage, and instead seems to be a screen recording based on the fact that a cursor and menu appear on screen.

While the FBI claimed surveillance cameras would have captured anyone entering or exiting the area where Epstein's cell was located, analysis of the footage reportedly shows the staircase up to the cell's floor is nearly out of view of the camera, and the entrance to the cell itself is completely out of view.

The new analyst also calls out the government's explanation of an orange shape seen moving up the stairs the night of the vile criminal's death. At the time, Barr determined the shape possibly belonged to a correctional officer carrying inmate clothing.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's cell.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Prisons

Video previously released by the Justice Department of Epstein's cell does not appear to be the raw footage.

"Based on the limited video, it's more likely it's a person in an [orange] uniform," retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert Conor McCourt told the network.

The footage previously released also jumped forward a minute before midnight, with the aspect ratio changing as well, leading conspiracy theorists to question whether it was the raw version.

According to the new report, minutes after midnight, an unidentified person is seen moving through the unit. While the FBI and the prison did not comment, the inspector general's office responded in a statement.

They doubled down and said: "The OIG appreciates the careful review of our report. Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein's death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the BOP and the BOP's failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities."

'No One Was There But Him'

"As CBS notes, nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG's conclusions or recommendations," the statement concluded.

Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City. In May 2025, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed the agency would be releasing a new video proving the pedophile killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges behind bars.

"There’s video clear as day,” Bongino said while on Fox & Friends, and added, "no one was there but him" at the time of his death.

The 50-year-old added: "He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it. There is a video, and when you look at the video, and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here with former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was found dead in his cell in 2019.

"You will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there."

While Epstein's death was ruled a suicide, Bongino made it a point to shut down the popular conspiracy theory that Epstein was possibly murdered by a wealthy and famous person who may have engaged with him over the years and was aware of his crimes.

"...There is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips," he raged. "There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it."

Was He Murdered?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has tried to keep the attention off the Epstein scandal, after his Justice Department once again concluded the sex offender killed himself.

However, controversial forensic pathologist, Dr Michael Baden, claimed after observing the autopsy of Epstein, he has determined he was murdered.

Baden was asked by Epstein's brother, Mark, to give his opinion on what the true cause of death may have been. The doctor was on hand at the dissecting table and free to ask medical examiner Dr. Kristin Roman for any additional incisions or tests that he required.

Roman's finding that day? Inconclusive.

"I think we both realized that this was not typical for suicide," Baden said in an interview. "If it was typical for a suicide, she would have made a suicide declaration right away, whatever the politics were of it."

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein prison
Source: CBS NEWS

The path from the entrance to the Special Housing Unit common area to the stairs leading up to the pedophile's cell.

President Trump and his administration have desperately tried for weeks to bury the Epstein scandal for weeks however, his attempted "distractions" have failed.

