Proof of Murder? Mysterious 'Shape' Identified as 'a Person in an Orange Inmate Uniform' Seen in Epstein Final Minutes Death Video

According to CBS, the video released by the Justice Department does not appear to be the original raw footage, and instead seems to be a screen recording based on the fact that a cursor and menu appear on screen.

While the FBI claimed surveillance cameras would have captured anyone entering or exiting the area where Epstein's cell was located, analysis of the footage reportedly shows the staircase up to the cell's floor is nearly out of view of the camera, and the entrance to the cell itself is completely out of view.

The new analyst also calls out the government's explanation of an orange shape seen moving up the stairs the night of the vile criminal's death. At the time, Barr determined the shape possibly belonged to a correctional officer carrying inmate clothing.