Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sketchy Business! Trump's Personal Drawing Up For Auction After Prez Denies Writing Birthday Card To Pedo Epstein at the Center of Don's $10Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

photo of donald trump
Source: Iconic Auctions/Radar

President Trump claimed he doesn't draw, but a newly signed doodle of the NYC skyline suggests otherwise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A hand-drawn sketch by Donald Trump has surfaced at auction, and the timing couldn’t be worse for the president, who is in the midst of an ongoing scandal about his relationship with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The doodle, which is a drawing of the Manhattan skyline, is currently up for sale through Iconic Auctions, with a minimum bid of $3,000 as of July 30, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

But while the auction house is marketing the image as a rare and collectible piece of presidential memorabilia, the bigger headline may be what the doodle contradicts: Trump's own denials.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Drawings Revealed

Trump's drawing is up for auction.
Source: Iconic Auctions/Radar

Trump's drawing is up for auction.

Article continues below advertisement

After a Wall Street Journal report revealed Trump sent a tawdry birthday note and doodle to Epstein — the convicted sex offender whose 2003 birthday bash drew a who’s who of elite guests, including Trump and Bill Clinton – the former president has gone into damage control.

In response to the report, Trump told the outlet, “I don’t draw pictures,” denying that he had anything to do with the illustration attached to the note.

But now, the newly surfaced drawing up for auction directly contradicts his claim and begs the question about how deep his connection was with Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Signed By Trump

trump auction photo
Source: Iconic Auctions/Radar

Trump's signature was included on the doodle.

Article continues below advertisement

The note from Trump to Epstein featured a hand-drawn image and was signed by Trump with the now-infamous message: “We have certain things in common.”

Now, the new image drawn and signed by Trump on behalf of the "Doodle For Hunger" Charity — has surfaced on the auction block by an anonymous seller, directly undermining his claim.

The piece is currently up for sale on Iconic Auctions, with bidding already up to $3,000 and set to close on August 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

New questions Arise About the Trump Epstein Connection

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump has since attempted to distance himself from Epstein, claiming they fell out “many years ago,” new information continues to surface, including witness testimony placing Trump in disturbing proximity to Epstein’s accusers.

Despite Trump’s public insistence that Epstein was and had been “banned” from Mar-a-Lago, records and reports suggest otherwise.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Epstein remained an active member of the Mar-a-Lago club for years after Trump claimed to have cut ties with him.

One source even alleged that Epstein used the club as a base to “steal young women,” exploiting his proximity to power to groom victims in plain sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Bombshell Lawsuit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow, Photo of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Hatred of Gwyneth Paltrow Laid Bare — as JFK Jr.'s Bride's Cutting 3-word Nickname for Movie Star is Revealed

deborra lee furness romance john travolta after ex cheating

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman, Who? Deborra-Lee Furness Sets Her Sights on Striking Up a Romance With 'Saturday Night Fever' Icon John Travolta... After Kicking Her 'Cheating' Ex to the Curb

Article continues below advertisement
Trump has lashed out at media coverage of the resurfaced birthday letter
Source: Iconic Auctions/Radar

Trump has lashed out at media coverage of the resurfaced birthday letter.

Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out at media coverage of the resurfaced birthday letter and filed a $10billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal over the report.

But with new evidence like the auctioned doodle emerging, Trump’s denials and his carefully curated narrative appear shakier than ever.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.