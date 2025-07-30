EXCLUSIVE: Sketchy Business! Trump's Personal Drawing Up For Auction After Prez Denies Writing Birthday Card To Pedo Epstein at the Center of Don's $10Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

A hand-drawn sketch by Donald Trump has surfaced at auction, and the timing couldn’t be worse for the president, who is in the midst of an ongoing scandal about his relationship with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The doodle, which is a drawing of the Manhattan skyline, is currently up for sale through Iconic Auctions, with a minimum bid of $3,000 as of July 30, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

But while the auction house is marketing the image as a rare and collectible piece of presidential memorabilia, the bigger headline may be what the doodle contradicts: Trump's own denials.