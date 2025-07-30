EXCLUSIVE: Sketchy Business! Trump's Personal Drawing Up For Auction After Prez Denies Writing Birthday Card To Pedo Epstein at the Center of Don's $10Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal
A hand-drawn sketch by Donald Trump has surfaced at auction, and the timing couldn’t be worse for the president, who is in the midst of an ongoing scandal about his relationship with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The doodle, which is a drawing of the Manhattan skyline, is currently up for sale through Iconic Auctions, with a minimum bid of $3,000 as of July 30, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
But while the auction house is marketing the image as a rare and collectible piece of presidential memorabilia, the bigger headline may be what the doodle contradicts: Trump's own denials.
Trump's Drawings Revealed
After a Wall Street Journal report revealed Trump sent a tawdry birthday note and doodle to Epstein — the convicted sex offender whose 2003 birthday bash drew a who’s who of elite guests, including Trump and Bill Clinton – the former president has gone into damage control.
In response to the report, Trump told the outlet, “I don’t draw pictures,” denying that he had anything to do with the illustration attached to the note.
But now, the newly surfaced drawing up for auction directly contradicts his claim and begs the question about how deep his connection was with Epstein.
Signed By Trump
The note from Trump to Epstein featured a hand-drawn image and was signed by Trump with the now-infamous message: “We have certain things in common.”
Now, the new image drawn and signed by Trump on behalf of the "Doodle For Hunger" Charity — has surfaced on the auction block by an anonymous seller, directly undermining his claim.
The piece is currently up for sale on Iconic Auctions, with bidding already up to $3,000 and set to close on August 2.
While Trump has since attempted to distance himself from Epstein, claiming they fell out “many years ago,” new information continues to surface, including witness testimony placing Trump in disturbing proximity to Epstein’s accusers.
Despite Trump’s public insistence that Epstein was and had been “banned” from Mar-a-Lago, records and reports suggest otherwise.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Epstein remained an active member of the Mar-a-Lago club for years after Trump claimed to have cut ties with him.
One source even alleged that Epstein used the club as a base to “steal young women,” exploiting his proximity to power to groom victims in plain sight.
Trump's Bombshell Lawsuit
Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out at media coverage of the resurfaced birthday letter and filed a $10billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal over the report.
But with new evidence like the auctioned doodle emerging, Trump’s denials and his carefully curated narrative appear shakier than ever.