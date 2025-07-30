Miranda Lambert Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction In Very Short Jean Skirt On Stage and Flashes Entire Audience...Leaving Fans 'Cringing'
Miranda Lambert had a bluebird in her heart but seemingly no panties on during a recent performance – and a fan captured the country crooner's behind-baring wardrobe malfunction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lambert, 41, was crooning her smash song Bluebird at Seattle's Lumen Field when she exposed her buns to audience-goers who had seats next to the stage.
One fan posted a video to TikTok, showing how the view of the singer's tiny mini-skirt revealed she was either wearing a thong that wasn't visible or no underwear at all.
Baring Her Booty
A TikTok user shared the video on Sunday, July 27, writing in the caption: "Miranda Lambert got up close and personal with us in the pit."
Several users seemed to think that Lambert's daring fashion malfunction was no accident.
"She knows what she's doing...it sells," one person wrote in the comments, while a second added, "That smirk on her face, she knows exactly what they are looking at."
"I'm embarrassed for her, a third user griped, while a fourth jeered, "She's just showing us who she really is. Classless!"
The replies weren't all hate, as one fan cheered, "Camerman...you had one job and you succeeded. A+"
Epic Clapback
The provocative video seemingly made its way back to Lambert, as she gave fans a look at how she confidently strode onstage in a TikTok post of her own in an apparent clapback on Tuesday, July 29.
Filmed from behind, it showed how dangerously short her cutoff denim miniskirt was. Lambert set it to her 2014 hit Little Red Wagon, and used the song's lyrics to play up her spicy side.
The country cutie put the line, "It ain't my fault when I'm walkin' jaws droppin' like ooh ahh," across the video. In the caption, Lambert referred to another lyric, writing, "I've been warning y'all about my backyard swagger since 2014."
"Yes girl! Best way to respond to the haters," one fan cheered, while a second commented, "Today goes down as the day Miranda won the internet."
Couch Potato Husband
While Lambert has been working her butt off touring the nation with Morgan Wallen on his I'm the Problem tour, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she's fuming over husband Brendan McLoughlin's lazy ways.
"Miranda is tired of Brendan lying around the house like he's on permanent vacation," our source said about the former New York City cop. "She’s told him it’s time to go to work and earn his keep."
"Brendan has appeared in Miranda's music videos, he's looked into taking acting classes, and he's dabbled in working security for her," our insider continued.
"But really, he doesn't do much of anything, and just being Miranda's arm candy is wearing thin for her.
"She says Brendan's even a slob around the house, and he’s gotten lazy. It's put a real strain on the marriage."
'Motivation Is Lacking'
The couple secretly married in January 2019 after a whirlwind romance.
McLoughin was working security at Lambert's show when she and her band, Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America in October 2018.
The ladies in her trio spotted the hunky policeman and invited him to a party later that night, where McLoughlin and the country superstar met and fell hard for each other.
The insider told RadarOnline.com, "She didn't want to be in a relationship with competing careers.
"She wanted a guy who would be available to be with her all the time, and McLoughlin fit the bill."
However, Lambert is now in a be careful what you wish for situation.
"Miranda thought it was cute at first, but she's on him to find his own path and his own career," blabbed the source. "She feels his motivation is sorely lacking at this point."