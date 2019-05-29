Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miranda Lambert’s Quickie Marriage To Cop Brendan McLoughlin On The Rocks 'They live completely different lives, almost a thousand miles apart!'

Less than six months after her shocking wedding, Nashville man-eater Miranda Lambert’s marriage to young cop Brendan McLoughlin is already on the rocks!

Sources exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com that the oddly-matched couple are incompatible, and have no time for each other.

“They live completely different lives, almost a thousand miles apart,” an insider snitched. “She’s in Nashville and he’s in New York.”

Their mutual misery was caught May 15 outside their $2 million Manhattan apartment, where they went 20 minutes without speaking while the 27-year-old NYPD officer stared at his phone and Miranda, 35, looked on the verge of tears, according to a source.

Insiders reported Lambert arranged the Jan. 26 wedding, just two months after they met, to beat ex Blake Shelton to the altar! “Miranda suspected that Blake and his love, Gwen Stefani, are close to tying the knot and wanted to upstage her ex,” an insider snitched.

She also didn’t consider how a long-distance relationship would derail her family plans.

“She wants a baby before it’s too late,” a source said. “But Brendan can barely see her a couple of days a month.”

Worse, he’s clueless when it comes to country.

“Miranda is one of Nashville’s biggest stars — and he doesn’t know George Strait from George of the Jungle!”

From the beginning, the relationship was full of scandal. Radar exclusively revealed earlier this year that McLoughlin welcomed a baby with another woman days after meeting Lambert in November 2018.

