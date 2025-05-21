EXCLUSIVE: Country Sensation Miranda Lambert 'Tiring of Lazybones Husband' – With Pals Saying Her Ex-Cop Partner Sticks Up His Feet While She Does All the Work

Country firecracker Miranda Lambert’s former-cop hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, has turned into a couch potato – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s ordering him to get off his duff and find a job.

"Miranda is tired of Brendan lying around the house like he's on permanent vacation," our source said. "She’s told him it’s time to go to work and earn his keep."

McLoughlin, 33, was walking a beat in the Big Apple and working security when the two hooked up during her performance on Good Morning America. And in a shocker, the unlikely lovebirds wed just seven weeks later.