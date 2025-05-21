Your tip
Miranda Lambert
EXCLUSIVE: Country Sensation Miranda Lambert 'Tiring of Lazybones Husband' – With Pals Saying Her Ex-Cop Partner Sticks Up His Feet While She Does All the Work

Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert is said to be tiring of Brendan McLoughlin's 'laziness.'

May 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Country firecracker Miranda Lambert’s former-cop hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, has turned into a couch potato – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s ordering him to get off his duff and find a job.

"Miranda is tired of Brendan lying around the house like he's on permanent vacation," our source said. "She’s told him it’s time to go to work and earn his keep."

McLoughlin, 33, was walking a beat in the Big Apple and working security when the two hooked up during her performance on Good Morning America. And in a shocker, the unlikely lovebirds wed just seven weeks later.

Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton's ex Lambert now faces a lazy-love crisis with Brendan McLoughlin.

But six years into their marriage, McLoughlin seems content to live off his 41-year-old wife, a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Brendan has appeared in Miranda's music videos, he's looked into taking acting classes, and he's dabbled in working security for her," our insider said.

"But really, he doesn't do much of anything and just being Miranda's arm candy is wearing thin for her.

"She says Brendan's even a slob around the house and he’s gotten lazy. It's put a real strain on the marriage."

Source: ANDERSONEAST/INSTAGRAM; OKBLUEGRASS/INSTAGRAM

Anderson East and Evan Felker once vied for Lambert's time.

As for Lambert, their union is a case of "be careful what you wish for," insiders added.

After her four-year marriage to country hunk Blake Shelton imploded in 2015, the Mama’s Broken Heart singer dated singers Anderson East and Evan Felker.

"Miranda thought she needed a new game plan in her life," our source said.

They added: "She didn't want to be in a relationship with competing careers.

"She wanted a guy who would be available to be with her all the time, and McLoughlin fit the bill.

Source: MEGA

The pair may be headed for Splitsville.

"Brendan needed time to decompress from being a New Yorker to living in the country on Miranda's farm in Tennessee, but he's fully embraced it now.

"Miranda thought it was cute at first, but she's on him to find his own path and his own career.

"She feels his motivation is sorely lacking at this point.

"If she can't light a fire under him soon, you fear it's going to send their marriage crumbling."

