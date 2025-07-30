Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Hatred of Gwyneth Paltrow Laid Bare — as JFK Jr.'s Bride's Cutting 3-word Nickname for Movie Star is Revealed

Author Amy Odell writes in Gwyneth: The Biography how the Oscar winner was incredibly loyal to designer Calvin Klein as she started her meteoric rise to stardom in the mid-'90s, wearing his clothes almost exclusively. This put Paltrow, 51, in direct contact with Bessette-Kennedy, who was a publicist for the brand at their New York City headquarters.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy no doubt took many secrets to her grave after she died in a 1999 plane crash . However, a new book sheds light on how much she disliked Gwyneth Paltrow when the two stunning blondes were forced to work together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carolyn was not impressed with the movie star fashionista, according to a new book.

Odell writes how Gwyneth arranged for an appointment at Calvin Klein in NYC with Jill Taylor, who was her costumer for the 1998 film Sliding Doors. They used the star's connections with the designer to pull items for the movie for her characters to wear, given the film's limited budget. In it, Paltrow played a woman whose life simultaneously takes two different paths based on whether or not she made it aboard a London train after getting fired from her job.

The author notes how Paltrow had become a "regular presence" at Calvin Klein's New York office, much to the chagrin of Bessette-Kennedy.

"One of the publicists on the brand's small team who helped Gwyneth was Carolyn Bessette, (who would go on to become Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy). According to one person familiar with her thinking, Gwyneth irked her," Odell writes.