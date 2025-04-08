JFK Jr. and Bessette met their tragic fate on July 16, 1999, alongside Carolyn's sister Lauren when he crashed the plane he was piloting off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. Carolyn was 33; Lauren was 34. JFK Jr. was 38.

After years in development, Murphy's show has finally gotten the green light, as producers recently announced Tony-nominated actress Sarah Pidgeon, 28, will play Carolyn. The casting of JFK Jr. is still underway, with several actors testing for the role.

However, a family insider said the family will likely be tuning out: "They understand the fascination with John's life, his marriage and his death, but it's still a very painful memory, which is why they're bracing for the worst with this upcoming TV series."