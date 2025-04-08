Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > John F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Clan 'Hate the Idea' of JFK Jr and Wife Carolyn's 'Love Legacy' Being Turned into Tacky Movie or Streaming Series — 'They Want Them to Rest in Peace'

Photo of Jfk Jr and Carolyn Bessette
Source: Mega

Kennedy Jr. and Bessette are the subject of a new docuseries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Kennedy family is on edge, RadarOnline.com can report, as television producer Ryan Murphy begins production on the latest in his American Stories anthologyAmerican Love Story.

After focusing on such high-profile subjects like O.J. Simpson, Monica Lewinsky and the Menendez Brothers, Murphy plans to next tell the love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his style icon wife, Carolyn Bessette.

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy jr carolyn bessette
Source: Mega

The two lost their lives in a private plane crash in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

JFK Jr. and Bessette met their tragic fate on July 16, 1999, alongside Carolyn's sister Lauren when he crashed the plane he was piloting off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. Carolyn was 33; Lauren was 34. JFK Jr. was 38.

After years in development, Murphy's show has finally gotten the green light, as producers recently announced Tony-nominated actress Sarah Pidgeon, 28, will play Carolyn. The casting of JFK Jr. is still underway, with several actors testing for the role.

However, a family insider said the family will likely be tuning out: "They understand the fascination with John's life, his marriage and his death, but it's still a very painful memory, which is why they're bracing for the worst with this upcoming TV series."

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy jr memorial
Source: mega

A memorial was formed outside his apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

The first season of the show is expected to chronicle the rollercoaster romance of Kennedy and Bessette, which started as a fairy tale but was plagued by the stress of their own celebrity.

The source said the show has put everyone at the Kennedy estate on alert: "They are divided over their response to this but are doing everything they can to have as much control as Ryan will let them."

The insider continued: "The family really just want John and Carolyn to be left to rest in peace. They don't endorse this project, and they're anxious about what Ryan has planned."

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy jr carolyn bessette
Source: Mega

JFK Jr. has always fascinated fans.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Vincent Pastore

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore Is Making Actors an Offer they Won't Be Able Refuse — As He Admits He Never Wanted to be a Star

Photo of Mickey Rourke

EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke, 72, Already Sparking Major Health Fears As He Passes Out Cold on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Sofas as Co-Stars Chat Around His Unconscious Body

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Jr. has long captivated the world. JFK's heartbreaker son was linked to a slew of famous women, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Daryl Hannah, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford and Madonna, who sources claimed left him racy voice messages.

But the love of John's life was Carolyn, the former Calvin Klein publicist he dated on and off until they wed in 1996. John reportedly never forgave himself for failing to introduce her to his mother before her death.

Though Carolyn was John's great love, their marriage was struggling before the fateful plane ride.

A source told Radar: "They were going through a rough patch. They were at odds over having children — he was ready to start a family and she wasn't sure she wanted to bring kids into their world."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

According to John's friend Steven M. Gillon, he "struggled his entire life to have an identity that was separate from his family. He always said, 'I don't want to do what people expect me to do. I want to do something different.'"

But the historian and friend claimed John had dreams of eventually making it to the White House like his father. "I think about it often, how much better off our country would have been had John not made the foolish decision to take his plane up on the hot humid July evening."

"The one thing John will always share with his father is this sense of what might have been."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.