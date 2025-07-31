"The midface and perioral areas show signs of dermal filler use, likely hyaluronic acid or permanent/silicone-based fillers," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified esthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeon who has not treated Priscilla, explained.

"In some cases, overfilling or migration of product may result in irregular contours or firmness, contributing to a 'lumpy' or uneven texture under the skin," he added about how her face appears today versus a photo of Priscilla from 2023.

"The current appearance may also reflect long-term filler use, which, when layered or not properly metabolized, can affect skin elasticity and surface contour," Dr. Hovsepian said about The Naked Gun star's facial tone.

The octogenarian also has Father Time working against her.

"Additionally, age-related changes in collagen and skin tone may contribute to an unnatural sheen or tension," Dr. Hovsepian said.