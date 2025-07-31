EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla’s Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Puffy Lips, Trout Pout and Poisoning — Rare Images of The King’s Ex-Wife Reveal Her Tragic Pain
Priscilla Presley fans were stunned when, in a rare new public appearance, Elvis' widow appeared to have had new work done on her face, as her skin seemed to be quite lumpy and uneven, sparking dramatic new plastic surgery rumors.
A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively what the Dallas alum, 80, could have done to change her appearance so drastically.
'Lump' Skin Texture
"The midface and perioral areas show signs of dermal filler use, likely hyaluronic acid or permanent/silicone-based fillers," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified esthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeon who has not treated Priscilla, explained.
"In some cases, overfilling or migration of product may result in irregular contours or firmness, contributing to a 'lumpy' or uneven texture under the skin," he added about how her face appears today versus a photo of Priscilla from 2023.
"The current appearance may also reflect long-term filler use, which, when layered or not properly metabolized, can affect skin elasticity and surface contour," Dr. Hovsepian said about The Naked Gun star's facial tone.
The octogenarian also has Father Time working against her.
"Additionally, age-related changes in collagen and skin tone may contribute to an unnatural sheen or tension," Dr. Hovsepian said.
Lasting Effects of Botched Work
Dr. Hovsepian notes that Priscilla has been open about the botched facial work she received thanks to an unlicensed provider in 2003. As a result, she's had some long-term issues to deal with over the years.
"Some of the residual effects may include tissue fibrosis or granuloma formation, which can alter natural contours and limit future treatment outcomes," he warned.
The latest photo shows Priscilla out and about in Los Angeles on a bright, sunny day. Dr. Hovesepain said "It's important to note that lighting, angle, and makeup application also play a significant role in how the face appears in candid or press photos, particularly in outdoor settings."
Heartbreaking Confession
Priscilla's rep confirmed she was the victim of an unlicensed quack who injected her face with industrial low-grade silicone in the early 2000s.
"Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of Dr. Daniel Serrano,” the star’s rep shared in 2008. "An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately led to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago, and everything is now well."
Serrano pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court in 2016 to conspiracy, smuggling, and use of unapproved drugs. He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
So Much Pain
Devastating losses have touched Priscilla's life in recent years.
Her grandson, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. Presley also lost her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, in August 2021.
Elvis and Priscilla's only child and Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away suddenly at the age of 54 in January 2023 after suffering complications from a prior bariatric surgery.
"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla revealed through tears in a November 2023 interview.
"That was the hardest thing for her, losing Ben. He took his own life. He was the love of her life," Priscilla continued about how Lisa Marie never recovered from her son's death. "That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything."