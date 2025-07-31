Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla’s Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Puffy Lips, Trout Pout and Poisoning — Rare Images of The King’s Ex-Wife Reveal Her Tragic Pain

Photos of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

In less than two years, Priscilla Presley's face has undergone a shocking transformation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Priscilla Presley fans were stunned when, in a rare new public appearance, Elvis' widow appeared to have had new work done on her face, as her skin seemed to be quite lumpy and uneven, sparking dramatic new plastic surgery rumors.

A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively what the Dallas alum, 80, could have done to change her appearance so drastically.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lump' Skin Texture

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla is seen attending an event in Hawaii in September 2024.

"The midface and perioral areas show signs of dermal filler use, likely hyaluronic acid or permanent/silicone-based fillers," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified esthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeon who has not treated Priscilla, explained.

"In some cases, overfilling or migration of product may result in irregular contours or firmness, contributing to a 'lumpy' or uneven texture under the skin," he added about how her face appears today versus a photo of Priscilla from 2023.

"The current appearance may also reflect long-term filler use, which, when layered or not properly metabolized, can affect skin elasticity and surface contour," Dr. Hovsepian said about The Naked Gun star's facial tone.

The octogenarian also has Father Time working against her.

"Additionally, age-related changes in collagen and skin tone may contribute to an unnatural sheen or tension," Dr. Hovsepian said.

Article continues below advertisement

Lasting Effects of Botched Work

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla's frozen appearance has sparked plenty of Botox speculation over the years.

Dr. Hovsepian notes that Priscilla has been open about the botched facial work she received thanks to an unlicensed provider in 2003. As a result, she's had some long-term issues to deal with over the years.

"Some of the residual effects may include tissue fibrosis or granuloma formation, which can alter natural contours and limit future treatment outcomes," he warned.

The latest photo shows Priscilla out and about in Los Angeles on a bright, sunny day. Dr. Hovesepain said "It's important to note that lighting, angle, and makeup application also play a significant role in how the face appears in candid or press photos, particularly in outdoor settings."

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreaking Confession

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

The actress' skin looked amazingly smooth and wrinkle-free during a 2018 appearance.

Priscilla's rep confirmed she was the victim of an unlicensed quack who injected her face with industrial low-grade silicone in the early 2000s.

"Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of Dr. Daniel Serrano,” the star’s rep shared in 2008. "An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately led to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago, and everything is now well."

Serrano pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court in 2016 to conspiracy, smuggling, and use of unapproved drugs. He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photos of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Died With This One Huge Regret Over How He Treated Long-Suffering 'Battered Wife' Sharon

photo of jodi arias

EXCLUSIVE: Jodi Arias Poised to Launch Dramatic Bid to Be Freed From Prison 17 Years After Travis Alexander’s Brutal Slaying

So Much Pain

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla lost her grandson, mom, and daughter within a three-year span.

Devastating losses have touched Priscilla's life in recent years.

Her grandson, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. Presley also lost her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, in August 2021.

Elvis and Priscilla's only child and Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away suddenly at the age of 54 in January 2023 after suffering complications from a prior bariatric surgery.

"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla revealed through tears in a November 2023 interview.

"That was the hardest thing for her, losing Ben. He took his own life. He was the love of her life," Priscilla continued about how Lisa Marie never recovered from her son's death. "That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.