EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Died With This One Huge Regret Over How He Treated Long-Suffering 'Battered Wife' Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne once described the moment he realized he had nearly killed Sharon Osbourne as "like a f------ hammer between the eyes."

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the rock icon, who died on July 22 at the age of 76, carried the weight of that night for the rest of his life.

The incident occurred in 1989, during one of the darkest chapters of their volatile but enduring marriage.

Ozzy, then in the grip of a week-long drug and alcohol binge, attempted to strangle his wife at their family home while their three children – Aimee, Kelly, and Jack – slept in the next room.