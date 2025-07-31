Death 'Obsessed' William Shatner, 94, Declares 'Moths of Extinction Will Eat My Brain' in Concerning Interview — As 'Star Trek' Actor Is 'Scared' Of Dropping Dead

In a previous interview, Shatner, while discussing his documentary You Can Call Me Bill, which focuses on his career highlights, the TV star touched on his fears of leaving things behind when he dies.

He said at the time: "The sad thing is that the older a person gets, the wiser they become, and then they die with all that knowledge, and it’s gone.

"Today, there’s a person going through some of my clothes in order to donate or sell them, because what am I going to do with all these suits that I’ve got? What am I going to do with all these thoughts? What am I going to do with 90 years of observations?"

"The moths of extinction will eat my brain as they will my clothing, and it will all disappear," Shatner added.