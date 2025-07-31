Death 'Obsessed' William Shatner, 94, Declares 'Moths of Extinction Will Eat My Brain' in Concerning Interview — As 'Star Trek' Actor Is 'Scared' Of Dropping Dead
William Shatner has been open about his thoughts on death: he wants nothing to do with it, and the Star Trek icon's comments on moving on have left fans concerned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 94-year-old is not ready to leave this earth quite yet, as he's sick over what will happen to his body when it's all said and done.
'It Will All Disappear'
In a previous interview, Shatner, while discussing his documentary You Can Call Me Bill, which focuses on his career highlights, the TV star touched on his fears of leaving things behind when he dies.
He said at the time: "The sad thing is that the older a person gets, the wiser they become, and then they die with all that knowledge, and it’s gone.
"Today, there’s a person going through some of my clothes in order to donate or sell them, because what am I going to do with all these suits that I’ve got? What am I going to do with all these thoughts? What am I going to do with 90 years of observations?"
"The moths of extinction will eat my brain as they will my clothing, and it will all disappear," Shatner added.
Shatner's Death Obsession
The Primetime Emmy winner discussed death once again in a separate interview, as he pondered, "How do you know when you're going to die?"
He continued: "How do you know that the cough you just had isn't a harbinger of a heart attack, or it's just a cough? And you get to a certain age, you think, 'Wait a minute, am I dying?' You don't know when you're dying, until what?"
Shatner then recalled a devastating conversation he had with a pal over his late mom: "A friend of mine said – the daughter was sitting beside this friend of mine, her mother, sitting on the bed, her mother's dying.
"And so they're there, the daughter's keeping company. And suddenly the mother says, 'Veronica, I'm dying.' Like with incredulity at the grotesqueness of dying. 'I'm dying.' And then thereafter she died. How do you know when you're dying?"
Shatner may be best known for his role on the science fiction show Star Trek, but he's hoping technology will work alongside him when he finally passes on, as he somehow wants to stick around.
"William is now looking into everything from being frozen to having his head pickled in a jar in the unlikely event he can be resurrected," an insider claimed, adding the actor is "obsessed with living forever."
According to the insider, Shatner allegedly told his friends: "It's important to get my version so the details aren't forgotten. I've had quite a crazy life, so I'd have a lot of stories that I don't want people to forget."
Looking To Live Forever
The actor is believed to have signed up for a cutting-edge preservation service offered by artificial intelligence company StoryFile.
The Los Angeles-based tech firm creates interactive, lifelike 3D avatars using AI to simulate conversations with loved ones long after someone has died.
The source claimed Shatner is having his life story digitally stored, which would allow his family to "talk" with him even after his death.
Despite being in his 90s, Shatner has not let his fears of dying make him a shut-in, as he previously stopped at the New Orleans Fan Expo earlier this year and before that, he attended a cruise to Antarctica aboard the new Space2Sea Seabourn Vessel with NASA astronauts Scott Kelly, Jose Hernandez, and moonwalker Charlie Duke.