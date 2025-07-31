Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > William Shatner

Death 'Obsessed' William Shatner, 94, Declares 'Moths of Extinction Will Eat My Brain' in Concerning Interview — As 'Star Trek' Actor Is 'Scared' Of Dropping Dead

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

William Shatner has got death on the brain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

William Shatner has been open about his thoughts on death: he wants nothing to do with it, and the Star Trek icon's comments on moving on have left fans concerned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 94-year-old is not ready to leave this earth quite yet, as he's sick over what will happen to his body when it's all said and done.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Will All Disappear'

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

Shatner continues to go off about death.

In a previous interview, Shatner, while discussing his documentary You Can Call Me Bill, which focuses on his career highlights, the TV star touched on his fears of leaving things behind when he dies.

He said at the time: "The sad thing is that the older a person gets, the wiser they become, and then they die with all that knowledge, and it’s gone.

"Today, there’s a person going through some of my clothes in order to donate or sell them, because what am I going to do with all these suits that I’ve got? What am I going to do with all these thoughts? What am I going to do with 90 years of observations?"

"The moths of extinction will eat my brain as they will my clothing, and it will all disappear," Shatner added.

Article continues below advertisement

Shatner's Death Obsession

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

'The moths of extinction will eat my brain,' the 'Star Trek' actor said of his body once he dies.

The Primetime Emmy winner discussed death once again in a separate interview, as he pondered, "How do you know when you're going to die?"

He continued: "How do you know that the cough you just had isn't a harbinger of a heart attack, or it's just a cough? And you get to a certain age, you think, 'Wait a minute, am I dying?' You don't know when you're dying, until what?"

Shatner then recalled a devastating conversation he had with a pal over his late mom: "A friend of mine said – the daughter was sitting beside this friend of mine, her mother, sitting on the bed, her mother's dying.

"And so they're there, the daughter's keeping company. And suddenly the mother says, 'Veronica, I'm dying.' Like with incredulity at the grotesqueness of dying. 'I'm dying.' And then thereafter she died. How do you know when you're dying?"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

The 94-year-old has wondered how he will know he is dying.

Shatner may be best known for his role on the science fiction show Star Trek, but he's hoping technology will work alongside him when he finally passes on, as he somehow wants to stick around.

"William is now looking into everything from being frozen to having his head pickled in a jar in the unlikely event he can be resurrected," an insider claimed, adding the actor is "obsessed with living forever."

According to the insider, Shatner allegedly told his friends: "It's important to get my version so the details aren't forgotten. I've had quite a crazy life, so I'd have a lot of stories that I don't want people to forget."

Article continues below advertisement

Looking To Live Forever

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

He is said to be looking into ways to live forever.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's Showdown: Actress Comes Face-To-Face With Justin Baldoni After 'It Ends With Us' Director Makes 'Surprise Appearance' In Courtroom — As Their Legal War Heats Up

Picture of Natasha Richardson with Liam Neeson and a picture of Pamela Anderson with Liam Neeson.

Pals of Liam Neeson's Late Wife Share Verdict on His Romance With Pamela Anderson — Amid Claims Stars Are in Full Blown Relationship

The actor is believed to have signed up for a cutting-edge preservation service offered by artificial intelligence company StoryFile.

The Los Angeles-based tech firm creates interactive, lifelike 3D avatars using AI to simulate conversations with loved ones long after someone has died.

The source claimed Shatner is having his life story digitally stored, which would allow his family to "talk" with him even after his death.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being in his 90s, Shatner has not let his fears of dying make him a shut-in, as he previously stopped at the New Orleans Fan Expo earlier this year and before that, he attended a cruise to Antarctica aboard the new Space2Sea Seabourn Vessel with NASA astronauts Scott Kelly, Jose Hernandez, and moonwalker Charlie Duke.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.