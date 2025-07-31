EXCLUSIVE: Jodi Arias Poised to Launch Dramatic Bid to Be Freed From Prison 17 Years After Travis Alexander’s Brutal Slaying

Jodi Arias has hinted at a bold new legal strategy that could crack open the door to freedom more than a decade after she was sentenced to life behind bars for the gruesome crime that captivated the world, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a revealing new post on her Substack, the convicted killer wrote one of her top priorities is pursuing PCR, short for post-conviction relief, a legal maneuver that allows inmates to challenge their convictions or sentences based on new evidence or constitutional violations.