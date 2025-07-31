EXCLUSIVE: Jodi Arias Poised to Launch Dramatic Bid to Be Freed From Prison 17 Years After Travis Alexander’s Brutal Slaying
Jodi Arias has hinted at a bold new legal strategy that could crack open the door to freedom more than a decade after she was sentenced to life behind bars for the gruesome crime that captivated the world, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a revealing new post on her Substack, the convicted killer wrote one of her top priorities is pursuing PCR, short for post-conviction relief, a legal maneuver that allows inmates to challenge their convictions or sentences based on new evidence or constitutional violations.
She Wants To Challenge Her Conviction
She declared: "At this point in my life, my priorities are PCR, my art, and my writing."
Arias' comment has ignited fresh speculation she’s preparing to mount a dramatic new appeal in a desperate bid for freedom.
If filed, a PCR petition could be her most serious legal action since the end of her trial and a last-ditch attempt to overturn the 2013 murder conviction that sealed her fate.
Arias was found guilty of first-degree murder on May 8, 2013, for the brutal slaying of Travis Alexander, her former boyfriend.
Alexander suffered 27 stab wounds, a slit throat, and a single gunshot to the forehead.
During the trial, the Maricopa County medical examiner testified and claimed Arias stabbed and cut Alexander so intensely, a wound to his head chipped away bone from his skull.
In addition, his throat was cut so deeply, the knife almost reached his spinal cord.
Though Arias testified she acted in self-defense, jurors unanimously rejected her account.
She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 13, 2015.
In the Substack post, Arias, who claimed she’s been misunderstood and oversexualized since her trial, downplayed tabloid rumors about prison hookups and insisted she has no time for “useless flirting.”
"I stay busy, time is short, and this type of banter simply doesn’t interest me," she wrote, rattling off her focus on creative projects and PCR.
The jailhouse library aide turned Substack author insisted: "I treat each officer the way I want to be treated: like a person. I'm friendly, not flirty."
While she aims to shorten her sentence with a PCR, Arias has already attempted to appeal her verdict.
In 2019, her attorneys asked the Arizona Court of Appeals to overturn her conviction, arguing that prosecutor Juan Martinez’s “egregious” and “self-promoting” misconduct had tainted the trial.
But in March 2020, the court upheld the verdict, citing “overwhelming evidence of guilt.” The Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear the case later that year.
New Love Interest?
While hoping for a long-shot legal comeback, Arias has kept herself busy with painting and posting while insisting she has no time to find another partner, or victim.
As she put it: “I have other priorities than useless flirting.”