Joe Biden, 82, Faces 'Shocking' Sad Last Days: Isolated, Locked in Legal Battles — as He Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer
Joe Biden is said to be spending his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden, 82, no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move. Instead, the former president has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.
'His Footprint is Significantly Smaller'
Despite being Commander-in-Chief mere months ago, Biden is said to have few luxuries comforting him these days, though his memoir sold for a whopping $10million.
When Biden does decide to take a break from working on his memoir and leave the house, an aide said he's stayed true to his roots and travels by Amtrak or commercial flights, earning him the new nickname of American Airlines Joe.
A person familiar with Biden's post-presidency routine reportedly said: "He's very in the wild.
"His footprint is significantly smaller, and it's sort of shocking."
Autopen Investigation
While Biden has isolated himself in Delaware, his former White House staff have been grilled by Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Several Biden aides and top advisors have been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee as part of an investigation to determine whether or not his administration "covered up" his cognitive decline and use of autopen.
Former aide Steve Ricchetti slammed Republicans in his hours-long testimony and alleged they were trying to "taint President Biden's legacy with baseless assertions about President Biden's mental health."
Ricchetti also said the probe was "an obvious attempt to deflect from the chaos of this administration’s first six months."
Aides Plead the Fifth
As RadarOnline.com reported, several former aides who were subpoenaed by Congress exercised their right to plead the Fifth when pressed about Biden's cognitive abilities.
Despite the uncertainty brewing on the Hill, sources said Biden has distanced himself from Oversight briefings and his former staffers.
While one source claimed, "He's really keeping himself at a distance – deliberately and intentionally – because he honors the oversight process," a Republican insider pushed back and pointed to Ricchetti's testimony, during which he said he spoke with the former president about his legal strategy before the deposition.
A separate source close to Biden but outside the probe dismissed Ricchetti's comments and insisted "being updated and being kept abreast on the investigations is far from being involved or putting pressure for a specific tactic for former staff."
Another insider familiar with Biden's thoughts on the probe added: "It really hasn't been meaningfully breaking through for a wide array of reasons.
"They're more or less trying to make the damning case that Joe Biden is and was old in office. … Everybody that has been interviewed knows there is no smoking gun.
"Everything that happened or didn't happen was reported in the books. The reputational damage to some folks was already baked in, and there's nothing new."