Blake Lively's Showdown: Actress Comes Face-To-Face With Justin Baldoni After 'It Ends With Us' Director Makes 'Surprise Appearance' In Courtroom — As Their Legal War Heats Up
Justin Baldoni has crashed Blake Lively's deposition in a stunning move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the Wayfarer Studios co-founder's legal team went back and forth with Lively's lawyers on where her deposition would take place, a judge ultimately sided with the Gossip Girl alum's request to give testimony from the comfort of her attorney's New York City office.
While Lively argued a deposition at her lawyer's office would avoid a "public spectacle," Baldoni poured fuel on the fire when he showed up to the closed-door meeting on Thursday, July 31, coming face-to-face with his former co-star, who accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Deposition Drama
Sources reportedly said Baldoni, 41, sat in the room as Lively, 37, was questioned by his lawyers. The Another Simple Favor star's attorneys, a court reporter, and a videographer were also present.
Baldoni's unexpected appearance marks the latest dramatic moment in the It Ends With Us co-star's legal saga.
Before her deposition, the director's legal team slammed Lively's request to be deposed at her lawyer's office, which they claimed put them at a disadvantage without private space to confer.
In response to her request, they told the court: "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."
Baldoni's Attorney Sparks Concern
Lively, who hasn't shied away from testifying, was said to become concerned about the location of her deposition following comments from Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freeman.
Freeman previously said: "Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let's make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse."
Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a protective order allowing Lively's team to determine where her testimony would be held, and be notified in advance of who planned on attending.
The judge stated in court documents: "Lively will make arrangements for opposing counsel to have a dedicated computer and the ability to print and copy documents in the space chosen by Lively."
Team Baldoni Strategy
The mother-of-four has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her in retaliation for coming forward with her complaint.
Freeman previously spoke about his strategy ahead of Lively's deposition.
Baldoni's attorney said: "I'm gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she's gonna have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories. ... We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired."
Baldoni vehemently denied her allegations and filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, which was dismissed by Judge Liman.
Pals of Liam Neeson's Late Wife Share Verdict on His Romance With Pamela Anderson — Amid Claims Stars Are in Full Blown Relationship
His team chose not to refile the lawsuit with amended claims and is instead focusing on the upcoming trial.
Freeman previously noted his client is "a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about."
The attorney said Baldoni "knows who he is," adding: "He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way.
"He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."
Lively and Baldoni's trial is currently set for March 2026, and both parties have indicated their clients plan on testifying in court.