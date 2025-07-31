Blake Lively's Showdown: Actress Comes Face-To-Face With Justin Baldoni After 'It Ends With Us' Director Makes 'Surprise Appearance' In Courtroom — As Their Legal War Heats Up

Sources reportedly said Baldoni, 41, sat in the room as Lively, 37, was questioned by his lawyers. The Another Simple Favor star's attorneys, a court reporter, and a videographer were also present.

Baldoni's unexpected appearance marks the latest dramatic moment in the It Ends With Us co-star's legal saga.

Before her deposition, the director's legal team slammed Lively's request to be deposed at her lawyer's office, which they claimed put them at a disadvantage without private space to confer.

In response to her request, they told the court: "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."