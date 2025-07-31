Your tip
Liam Neeson

Pals of Liam Neeson's Late Wife Share Verdict on His Romance With Pamela Anderson — Amid Claims Stars Are in Full Blown Relationship

Picture of Natasha Richardson with Liam Neeson and a picture of Pamela Anderson with Liam Neeson.
Source: MEGA

Friends of Liam Neeson's late wife Natasha Richardson has backed his new romance with 'Naked Gun' co-star Pamela Anderson.

July 31 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Friends of Liam Neeson's late wife have given his new romance with Pamela Anderson their blessing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish actor, 73, has been encouraged to explore the relationship by pals, who feel the ex-Baywatch star shares many similarities to Natasha Richardson, who died in a skiing accident in 2009.

Independent Woman

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

Neeson's pal Andy Cohen says Anderson shares many similarities with his late wife.

Bravo host Andy Cohen, a "dear friend of the late actress," claims he spoke to Neeson at the premiere of the new Naked Gun movie about his blossoming romance with his co-star.

He said: "I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is.

"As I was telling him at the (Naked Gun) premiere party, I go, 'Liam, (Pamela) is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. I mean, this just works, and you know?'

"She is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

'He Might Be Ready To Love Again'

Picture of Natasha Richardson with Liam Neeson
Source: MEGA

Cohen says Neeson may finally be able to move on following Richardson's death in 2009.

The 58-year-old former Playboy pin-up experienced a full-blown career resurgence last year after starring in Gia Coppola's drama The Last Showgirl, which earned her Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

Cohen noted that "it's been 16 years" since Richardson died, at age 45, from a traumatic brain injury in 2009, so Neeson might be ready for love again.

However, the Oscar-nominated actor has technically been single since 2012 when he ended his two-year relationship with Freya St. Johnston.

'Smitten With Each Other'

picture of Pamela Anderson with Liam Neeson.
Source: MEGA

Neeson and Anderson are 'smitten' with each other, according to a source.

On Wednesday, July 30, Neeson sweetly held hands with Anderson while speaking with Cohen.

This, after Neeson pretended to make out with her on the TODAY show.

"I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors," the Schindler's List star gushed on Tuesday.

"It was like 'Ooh, this is nice, let's not mold this. Let's just let it breathe.' And that's what we did."

The coy couple are the happiest they've looked in years, claimed a source.

"They're enjoying each other's company. It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Photo of Andy Chen
Source: MEGA

Bravo host Cohen revealed he spoke to Neeson about his blossoming romance with Anderson.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday that the pair have secretly been meeting up at Anderson’s home in Canada since they wrapped filming the Naked Gun reboot.

A source said: "Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.

"She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs."

The insider has noted they've managed to keep the long-distance romance private by spending time at her house in Canada.

"Pam cooks and gardens at home... it's wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood, and Liam loves that," said the source.

"He actually gets involved."

