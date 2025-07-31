EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Justin Trudeau Spotted At Katy Perry's Concert As 'Bizarre' Romance Rumors Swirl — After Radar Reveals Intimate Details About Their 'Dinner Date' Conversation

In the clip, posted on X by a fan, Trudeau was spotted completely locked in on Perry as he sang along to her single, Dark Horse.

"Oh yeah, that is her man," a user speculated in the comments section, as another added, "This is genuinely the happiest he’s been in a while."

A person said: "He's smitten!" and a fan responded, "He is in deep love with her right now." Perry, 40, and Trudeau sparked dating rumors when they were seen dining together at the Montreal restaurant Le Violon.

The outing came just one month after the Firework hitmaker split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove.