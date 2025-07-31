EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Justin Trudeau Spotted At Katy Perry's Concert As 'Bizarre' Romance Rumors Swirl — After Radar Reveals Intimate Details About Their 'Dinner Date' Conversation
Justin Trudeau is doing his part to fuel rumors he's dating newly-single Katy Perry, as the former Canadian Prime Minister was seen jamming out at the pop star's concert in Montreal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old, alongside his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace, wore a big smile as he watched his rumored girlfriend rock out to her biggest hits on stage
Trudeau's Head Over Heels?
In the clip, posted on X by a fan, Trudeau was spotted completely locked in on Perry as he sang along to her single, Dark Horse.
"Oh yeah, that is her man," a user speculated in the comments section, as another added, "This is genuinely the happiest he’s been in a while."
A person said: "He's smitten!" and a fan responded, "He is in deep love with her right now." Perry, 40, and Trudeau sparked dating rumors when they were seen dining together at the Montreal restaurant Le Violon.
The outing came just one month after the Firework hitmaker split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove.
He Loves Her... He Loves Her Not
The two stars leaned over the dinner table, deep in conversation, while sipping on cocktails and enjoying numerous dishes together. Perry and Trudeau even met with the head chef and stopped by the kitchen to thank the staff after their meal.
"Katy was glowing," an eyewitness told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She looked totally into it – like she thought it was the start of something."
However, while those in Perry's camp appeared to be under the impression the dinner represented a budding love interest, the politician's circle was not feeling the same way.
"He thinks she's cool, interesting, and fun. But that’s it. There's no romance from his side," a source close to Trudeau said.
The Single Life
The insider added: "He's flattered, who wouldn't be? But there's no love story here."
As for what words the two exchanged during their dinner, lip-reader Nicola Hickling may have the answers. Perry is believed to have said, "As long as we can stay the night together," to Trudeau, to which he appeared to shake his head in response, as if to say, "not now."
Perry and Bloom, 48, began dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, before welcoming their daughter. However, their breakup hit their fanbases hard, with the exes clearing things up days later in a statement.
They wrote: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
While Perry appears to be trying her best to move on, Bloom is said to be "fully embracing single life."
"Orlando is now focused on his own happiness, free from having to answer to anyone," an insider claimed. "He’s really missed his independence, and flirting with women again is a big rush; he’s not holding back at all."
The Lord of the Rings actor was previously spotted at the pricey wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, engaging with high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, and was seen strolling Venice with blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney.