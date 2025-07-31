Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Lyme Disease Diagnosis After Ruthless Tour Backlash and Jessica Biel Divorce Rumors
Justin Timberlake revealed his heartbreaking diagnosis with Lyme disease to fans, sharing his health crisis after wrapping up two years of grueling touring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," Timberlake, 44, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 31.
"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."
'Faced With a Personal Decision'
Timberlake continued: "Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.
"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.
"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."
Timberlake also thanked his long-suffering wife, Jessica Biel, as well as their two sons.
"To Jess, Silas, and Phin…nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…"
Battling Through Health Issues
Timberlake wrapped his Forget Tomorrow world tour and JTLIVE25 on Wednesday, July 30, with a show in Istanbul, Turkey. He performed a total of 121 concerts since kicking things off in Vancouver, Canada, in April 2024.
Along the way, the Can't Stop the Feeling singer suffered several health setbacks. Timberlake had to reschedule six U.S. tour dates after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis in October 2024. The Grammy winner went on to cancel several shows in December after hurting his back.
Timberlake was forced to cancel the final stop of the U.S. leg of his tour in February, telling fans he was battling the flu through soundcheck. The announcement raised the ire of ticket holders as it came minutes before his opening act was set to take the stage.
The biggest drama during the tour was when Timberlake was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024. He didn't miss a show, though, going on to play his next scheduled date in Chicago after getting released from jail the following morning.
The Cry Me a River crooner later struck a plea deal that saw the DWI charge dropped, while he pled guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired.
Timberlake faced significant criticism about the quality of his shows as his tour wound down. He was accused of giving lackluster performances where the artist often turned his microphone to the audience for them to sing his lyrics. Timberlake was also hammered for not giving it his all when it came to his famed high-energy dance routines.
"Go Justin, give us nothing," a concertgoer in Romania wrote across a TikTok video of Timberlake performing on July 19. It showed him standing in place, waving his arms about while letting the audience take over singing "Mirrors."
"Justin Timberlake really thought he could do the bare minimum & get away with it? Nah. People didn’t drop $500 to watch a lifeless karaoke act. No energy, no vocals, just vibes gone wrong. The crowd walking out says it all. It’s mediocre performance. It’s time to stop!" a second fan railed in a Juyl 25 post on X with a series of his concert fails.