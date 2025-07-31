Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Lyme Disease Diagnosis After Ruthless Tour Backlash and Jessica Biel Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake revealed his heartbreaking diagnosis with Lyme disease to fans, sharing his health crisis after wrapping up two years of grueling touring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," Timberlake, 44, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 31.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."