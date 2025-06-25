EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel 'Leading Totally Separate Life From Justin Timberlake' As He Gets on His Knees to Plead For Forgiveness

Reborn Jessica Biel is enjoying a life separate from touring hubby Justin Timberlake as she preps her new TV series while enjoying a packed social life, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that's panicking the pop star – who fears she's one step away from calling it Bye Bye Bye on their 13-year marriage.

Sources said the 43-year-old beauty is loving her moment in the sun and not paying much mind to the former boy bander, whom she married in 2012 and is dad to her sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

"Jessica's really come into her own lately," our insider said. "She's got all these projects on the go – not just as an actor, but she's producing a lot too, and that takes a ton of her time and attention."