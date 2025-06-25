EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel 'Leading Totally Separate Life From Justin Timberlake' As He Gets on His Knees to Plead For Forgiveness
Reborn Jessica Biel is enjoying a life separate from touring hubby Justin Timberlake as she preps her new TV series while enjoying a packed social life, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that's panicking the pop star – who fears she's one step away from calling it Bye Bye Bye on their 13-year marriage.
Sources said the 43-year-old beauty is loving her moment in the sun and not paying much mind to the former boy bander, whom she married in 2012 and is dad to her sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.
"Jessica's really come into her own lately," our insider said. "She's got all these projects on the go – not just as an actor, but she's producing a lot too, and that takes a ton of her time and attention."
New Career Move
The source added: "She still loves Justin and is totally devoted to their kids, but there's no denying that she's way more focused on her own life and career than she used to be and that's got him spiraling a bit."
Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com how the pair's relationship had gotten increasingly stale, with pals whispering that they're trapped in a humdrum sort of state and appear to just be going through the motions.
As readers know, the I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry bombshell and the SexyBack crooner almost called it quits in 2019 after he was photographed holding hands with Palmer movie costar Alisha Wainwright on a boozy night out in New Orleans – and last year he infuriated his wife again by getting busted for DUI in New York following an evening of boozing with pals.
Sources said the actress has been keen to assert her independence and enjoy distance from her husband, which she's had plenty of while promoting her new TV thriller The Better Sister, costarring Elizabeth Banks.
An insider added: "When she's on set or doing press tours, he sometimes won't hear from her for a full day, which is a huge change from how things used to be when she'd be calling or texting constantly.
"It's clear she doesn't need him the way she once did, which is a tough pill for Justin to swallow. He's incredibly proud of her, but at the same time, he's feeling really insecure.
"Now he's the one calling and texting nonstop, trying to stay close. It's funny to see the way the tables have turned."