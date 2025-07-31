‘Thirsty’ Ted Cruz, 54, Mocked For Gushing Over Sydney Sweeney's Appearance — As The 'Beautiful' Blonde Bombshell, 27, Continues To Be Slammed Over American Eagle Jeans Advertisement
Ted Cruz is making it clear he is crushing on Sydney Sweeney, as he was left drooling over the popular actress, amid her American Eagle jeans controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Texas senator took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as Cruz defended Sweeney from the "woke mob."
Sweet For Sweeney
"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."
Cruz, who is married and has two kids, was quick to get mocked in the comments section, as one person raged: "There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story."
Another blasted: "Wow, Ted Cruz is promoting leering at women half his age," and a person said, "Oh look, more rage click bait to divert attention away from what you all are doing behind closed doors."
Even Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell chimed in, and joked: "Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears."
In 2016, during the height of the election, then-presidential candidates Cruz and Trump duked it out, with the former reality star suggesting Cruz's wife, Heidi, is unattractive.
After posting a photo of his wife, Melania, alongside an unflattering picture of Heidi, Trump captioned: "No Need To 'Spill The Beans.' The Images Are Worth A Thousand Words."
Cruz was quick to respond and hit back: "Donald, you're a sniveling coward, and leave Heidi the hell alone."
Just one year later, Cruz was humiliated again after he was accused of liking an explicit porn video from the account @SexuallPosts on X, then Twitter. The short clip featured a young blonde woman coming home to find a couple having sex on their couch.
'Nazi' Eagle
Cruz blamed the flub on a "staffing issue." While Cruz is being poked fun at left and right, Sweeney is drowning in backlash over her latest American Eagle jeans ad, with some labeling it "Nazi-propaganda."
The ad features the Euphoria actress in the brand's jeans and a denim jacket, but viewers were focused on Sweeney talking about the jeans... and her genes.
In the ad, the 27-year-old, who is slowly pulling up and buttoning her jeans, tells viewers: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
"My jeans are blue," she adds.
White House Goes Off
The commercial ruffled feathers for being a "Nazi dog whistle," as one person said, "This is so weird," and another claimed: "Sydney Sweeney doing everything in her power to cater to the fetishes of white neo nazi men."
While the clothing company has yet to respond, White House communications manager Steven Cheung did, and slammed the Left for its response.
"Cancel culture run amok," Cheung wrote of the ad on X. "This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024."
"They’re tired of this bulls---," he cried.
Sweeney, who was previously accused of being MAGA, has yet to respond.