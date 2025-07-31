‘Thirsty’ Ted Cruz, 54, Mocked For Gushing Over Sydney Sweeney's Appearance — As The 'Beautiful' Blonde Bombshell, 27, Continues To Be Slammed Over American Eagle Jeans Advertisement 

The Texas senator took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as Cruz defended Sweeney from the "woke mob."

Ted Cruz is making it clear he is crushing on Sydney Sweeney , as he was left drooling over the popular actress, amid her American Eagle jeans controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."

Cruz, who is married and has two kids, was quick to get mocked in the comments section, as one person raged: "There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story."

Another blasted: "Wow, Ted Cruz is promoting leering at women half his age," and a person said, "Oh look, more rage click bait to divert attention away from what you all are doing behind closed doors."

Even Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell chimed in, and joked: "Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears."