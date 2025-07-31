EXCLUSIVE: Why Ozzy Osbourne's Most Rock 'N Roll Move Was His Support For Israel Before Death at 76 — 'He Never Cared About Being Cancelled'
The late wildman Ozzy Osbourne never shied away from controversy.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal his inner circle thinks his support for Israel was the most rock 'n' roll act he carried out ahead of his death at the age of 76.
Ozzy's Chaotic Life
The Prince of Darkness, born in Birmingham, England, had long been known for his chaotic excesses – biting the head off a bat, being arrested for attempted murder, and snorting ants off the pavement.
But according to those close to him, the Black Sabbath frontman's most rebellious act came late in life, when he publicly stood with Israel in an era where supporting the Jewish state has become deeply unfashionable in the music industry.
One insider said: "After all he'd been through in his life, Ozzy was the last celebrity who really didn't give a f--- about being cancelled and always said what he wanted, when he wanted."
In his final years, Ozzy took a rare political stance, signing a high-profile open letter to the BBC that demanded an inquiry into what signatories called "systemic bias against Israel."
Despite never being overtly political – he once quipped: "I try to stay away from politics. They don't understand me and I don't understand them" – Osbourne's signature was the most recognizable on the list.
The letter came amid growing concern over rising anti-Semitism and a perceived double standard in media and celebrity responses to global conflict.
Ozzy's Opinions Take Over
At his final concert weeks before his death, Ozzy invited David Draiman, the 51-year-old Jewish frontman of heavy metal band Disturbed, on stage with him.
Draiman, who has received death threats for his vocal support of Israel, said about Osbourne: "He was my teacher, a father to all of us… a friend." While a few in the crowd booed, they were quickly drowned out by applause.
Ozzy's wife, Sharon, 71, has spoken openly about how her husband became aware of anti-Semitism through her own family's history.
Her father, music mogul Don Arden, was born Harry Levy and changed his name to escape anti-Jewish discrimination in Britain.
Sharon once told the Jewish News: "The ugliness I hear from men and women is abhorrent. Ozzy is so confused by it all and just keeps asking me to explain why there is so much hatred of Jews. What do I say?"
Ozyy's stance on Israel was in stark contrast to much of the music world, where brandishing a Palestinian flag on stage has become a kind of rebellious performance art.
While artists such as Massive Attack and Kneecap claim they are "cancelled" for supporting Palestine, critics argue such positions often earn them praise and exposure rather than silence.
In contrast, Israeli artists such as Dudu Tassa, who collaborated with Jonny Greenwood, have seen shows canceled under pressure from anti-Israel activists.
Even the October 7 massacre at the Nova music festival in Israel, which killed 378 people, was met with near-silence by most of the global music community.
Months later, acts performing at summer festivals were still celebrating Palestinian militants – prompting outrage among Jewish performers and audiences alike.
Ozzy, who played in Israel twice despite the boycott movement led by Roger Waters and others, never flinched from backlash.
"He never cared about being cancelled," said another close friend who asked not to be named. "Ozzy wasn't Jewish, he just hated bullies."
Another added: "In his final act of rebellion, Osbourne refused to follow the industry crowd. And in doing so, he may have made the most punk move of his life."
Despite his sympathetic stance on Israel, Ozzy was a man full of contradictions.
In 1989, after drinking four bottles of vodka, he attempted to strangle Sharon and was charged with attempted murder.
She only took him back after he spent three months in rehab. Years later, their raw, unfiltered family life was broadcast to millions on The Osbournes, making them reality TV royalty.