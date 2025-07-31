EXCLUSIVE: Why Ozzy Osbourne's Most Rock 'N Roll Move Was His Support For Israel Before Death at 76 — 'He Never Cared About Being Cancelled'

One insider said: "After all he'd been through in his life, Ozzy was the last celebrity who really didn't give a f--- about being cancelled and always said what he wanted, when he wanted."

In his final years, Ozzy took a rare political stance, signing a high-profile open letter to the BBC that demanded an inquiry into what signatories called "systemic bias against Israel."

Despite never being overtly political – he once quipped: "I try to stay away from politics. They don't understand me and I don't understand them" – Osbourne's signature was the most recognizable on the list.

The letter came amid growing concern over rising anti-Semitism and a perceived double standard in media and celebrity responses to global conflict.