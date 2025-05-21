Read the Disturbing Claims From Six Staff Whistleblowers Who Have Exposed Blake Lively's Lifestyle Brand as 'Toxic and Insane' Workplace

Six ex-staffers came forward and detailed disturbing accounts of working at Lively's Goop-inspired online brand, Preserve, which closed shop less than a year after launching in 2014.

Blake Lively has been accused by former employees of running a "toxic" workplace at her now defunct lifestyle brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A staffer called Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni (L) 'deeply ironic' based on their experience working for her.

They said: "The workplace allegations that Blake is making now (against Baldoni) are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining and disorganized environments you could imagine."

The former staffer reportedly found Lively's legal claims against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni "deeply ironic" given their alleged experience working for the Gossip Girl alum's brand.

One of the six former staffers who came forward with allegations against Lively called the "entire company an absolute disaster ."

Lively was accused of being 'careless' about her brand.

The staffer said when the Preserve team and models showed up at Lively's house, she came out "looking like an absolute mess."

Another staffer recalled a stunning example of Lively allegedly being careless when they arrived at her Westchester, New York, home for a brand photo shoot.

They said: "The impression (Lively) left on me after I worked at Preserve is that she doesn't care. It was a really toxic work environment."

A second ex-employee echoed the claims as they bashed Lively for not caring about her brand, which sold artisanal home goods.

In addition to Lively's alleged unprofessional behavior, her brother Eric Lively, who was hired as Preserve's creative director, reportedly "overslept" often, leading to staffers having to wait outside the Manhattan studio apartment where the company was based in harsh weather.

One employee said: "(Eric) was completely unqualified to run a company. There were a lot of ways in which the employment was unprofessional."

Once inside the tiny apartment, ex-employees claimed they were forced to work sitting on floor for "months" as they waited for the office to be furnished.

The source added: "For many weeks or months, there were no desks. The irony of it being a lifestyle site that was selling these really expensive wares was not lost on anyone."

Another claimed Eric was merely an "actor" who was "acting the part of creative director."