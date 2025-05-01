Blake's 'A Mean Girl': Lively's 'Painful and Awkward' Interview with Late Night Host Seth Meyers Resurfaces — As Actress' Reputation Continues to Crumble After Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

In the interview from nine years ago, Seth Meyers started off the segment congratulating Lively on her pregnancy – even though she and husband Ryan Reynolds never announced or confirmed the news – before things got very awkward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Another "painful and awkward" interview with Blake Lively has resurfaced.

Meyers kicked off the 2016 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers with: "You have a baby at home, and you have another baby on the way, congratulations."

Lively fired back: "What makes you say that?' You know, you're not supposed to say that to a woman."

Seyers appeared taken aback by Lively's response, before she told him: "Yes, you're guessing correctly. This is not brownies. I'll let you off the hook."