Blake's 'A Mean Girl': Lively's 'Painful and Awkward' Interview with Late Night Host Seth Meyers Resurfaces — As Actress' Reputation Continues to Crumble After Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Source: YouTube/@LateNightSeth

Blake Lively was slammed for being 'vain' and 'painful' during the interview.

May 1 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Another "painful and awkward" interview with Blake Lively has resurfaced.

In the interview from nine years ago, Seth Meyers started off the segment congratulating Lively on her pregnancy – even though she and husband Ryan Reynolds never announced or confirmed the news – before things got very awkward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

blake lively
Source: YouTube/@LateNightSeth

Meyers began the 2016 interview mentioning her baby bump.

Meyers kicked off the 2016 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers with: "You have a baby at home, and you have another baby on the way, congratulations."

Lively fired back: "What makes you say that?' You know, you're not supposed to say that to a woman."

Seyers appeared taken aback by Lively's response, before she told him: "Yes, you're guessing correctly. This is not brownies. I'll let you off the hook."

Users took to TikTok to bash the actress for her "vain" and "painful" behavior towards the late-night host.

One wrote: "God she’s a mean girl."

Another added: "She’s so awkward."

A third commented: "Gosh she just doesn’t understand how to be a nice person."

A fourth said: "That made me stomach hurt. That wasn't funny."

Over the last few months, Lively's reputation in Hollywood has been crumbling quickly.

Back in December, the actress filed a bombshell lawsuit against her former co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively accused the fellow lead actor and director of It Ends With Us of sexual harassment.

She claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Photo of Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Baldoni fired back at Lively and sued her and Ryan Reynolds for $400million.

Baldoni denied Lively's claims and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her allegations.

The New York Times defended its article as "meticulously and responsibly reported" after Baldoni's lawsuit.

He then sued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million just weeks later.

Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The legal nightmare took Hollywood by storm, and stories began leaking about Lively and her behavior.

In addition, many past clips from interviews have resurfaced, as well as other celebrities "throwing shade" at Lively.

Most recently, Reynold's co-star, Jennifer Garner, appeared to throw major shade at Lively on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.

jen garner blake lively
Source: Instagram/jennifer.garner

Garner pretends a statue of a 'witch' is Lively in the clip.

In a resurfaced social media clip from August, Garner pretends a statue of a "witch" is Lively while giving fans a tour of the Deadpool & Wolverine set.

Garner said in the video: "This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively. (Let's) see how she's doing."

She then said to the sculpture: "How you doing, Blake? You lookin' good!"

The statue in the clip appears to be Elizabeth Olsen‘s character Scarlet Witch, which was first seen in the Darkhold Castle in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

On TikTok, many users accused Garner of throwing "shade" at Lively and calling her "a witch."

One user said: "The shade. I absolutely love it."

Another added: "I love Jen for this it makes her even more real."

