Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Blake Lively

WATCH: Blake Lively's Nightmare Continues — Jennifer Garner 'Throws Shade' At Co-Star Ryan Reynold's Wife On The Set of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Photo of Jen Garner and Blake Lively
Source: Instagram/jennifer.garner?MEGA

Fans claim Jen Garner called Blake Lively a 'witch.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 30 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Another day means more drama for Blake Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum's husband, Ryan Reynold's co-star, Jennifer Garner, appeared to throw major shade at the actress on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
jen garner blake lively
Source: Instagram/jennifer.garner

In a resurfaced clip, Garner pretends a statue of a "witch" is Lively.

Article continues below advertisement

In a resurfaced social media clip from August, Garner pretends a statue of a "witch" is Lively while giving fans a tour of the Deadpool & Wolverine set.

Garner said in the video, which was uploaded to her own Instagram account: "This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively. (Let's) see how she's doing."

She then said to the sculpture: "How you doing, Blake? You lookin' good!"

The statue in the clip that Garner is talking to is actually of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen‘s character Scarlet Witch, which was first seen in the Darkhold Castle in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On TikTok, many users accused Garner, who is very known for her unproblematic behavior in Hollywood, of throwing "shade" at Lively and calling her "a witch."

One user said: "The shade. I absolutely love it."

Another added: "I love Jen for this it makes her even more real."

A third added: "Definitely shade….yes!"

A fourth wrote: "Another person exposing Blake Lively! Finally!"

Article continues below advertisement
jen garner blake lively
Source: Instagram/jennifer.garner

It is unclear if Garner and Lively met on the film's set.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans speculate reasons behind the potential shade, it is unclear if Garner and Lively met on the film's set.

Lively only did a voiceover for Deadpool & Wolverine and Garner was noticeably absent from the New York premiere in July, which both Lively and Reynolds attended with co-star Hugh Jackman.

However, Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Lively once co-starred in a film called The Town together back in 2010 when the exes were still married.

Article continues below advertisement
jen garner blake lively
Source: Instagram/jennifer.garner

Garner appeared to throw shade in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Garner hasn't been the only Hollywood sweetheart that has been caught throwing shade at Lively in resurfaced videos.

In another clip that has gone viral, Reese Witherspoon appeared to throw shade at Lively's nude photo scandal back in 2011 at the MTV Movie Awards.

During Witherspoon's Generation Award acceptance speech, the Hollywood icon said: "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show.

"When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed.

"And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."

Just days prior to the sassy speech, alleged nude images of the Gossip Girl star were leaked online.

When the alleged photos hit the internet, Lively's team insisted the snaps were "100 percent fake" and that Lively had "never taken nude photos of herself."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Joy Behar and Arnold Schwarzenegger

WATCH: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Relentlessly BOOED Live On Air For Mocking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Affair With His Housekeeper Before Whoopi Goldberg Quickly Cuts To Commercial

Photos of Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian's 'Very Thin' Bikini Body Sparks Concern Following Shocking Weight Loss — With Fans Begging The Reality Star 'To Eat Something'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon has 'never liked' Blake Lively.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

After the video had many people talking, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack – revealed Witherspoon has “never been a fan” of Lively.

His insider revealed: "Reese still doesn’t like her. She never did. Blake’s been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects — and Reese doesn’t forget that kind of thing."

After Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, more celebrities and fans have been coming forward with stories about their interactions with the actress.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.