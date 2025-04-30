WATCH: Blake Lively's Nightmare Continues — Jennifer Garner 'Throws Shade' At Co-Star Ryan Reynold's Wife On The Set of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Gossip Girl alum's husband, Ryan Reynold 's co-star, Jennifer Garner , appeared to throw major shade at the actress on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a resurfaced social media clip from August, Garner pretends a statue of a "witch" is Lively while giving fans a tour of the Deadpool & Wolverine set.

Garner said in the video, which was uploaded to her own Instagram account: "This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively. (Let's) see how she's doing."

She then said to the sculpture: "How you doing, Blake? You lookin' good!"

The statue in the clip that Garner is talking to is actually of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen‘s character Scarlet Witch, which was first seen in the Darkhold Castle in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.