WATCH: Blake Lively's Nightmare Continues — Jennifer Garner 'Throws Shade' At Co-Star Ryan Reynold's Wife On The Set of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Another day means more drama for Blake Lively.
The Gossip Girl alum's husband, Ryan Reynold's co-star, Jennifer Garner, appeared to throw major shade at the actress on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a resurfaced social media clip from August, Garner pretends a statue of a "witch" is Lively while giving fans a tour of the Deadpool & Wolverine set.
Garner said in the video, which was uploaded to her own Instagram account: "This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively. (Let's) see how she's doing."
She then said to the sculpture: "How you doing, Blake? You lookin' good!"
The statue in the clip that Garner is talking to is actually of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen‘s character Scarlet Witch, which was first seen in the Darkhold Castle in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.
On TikTok, many users accused Garner, who is very known for her unproblematic behavior in Hollywood, of throwing "shade" at Lively and calling her "a witch."
One user said: "The shade. I absolutely love it."
Another added: "I love Jen for this it makes her even more real."
A third added: "Definitely shade….yes!"
A fourth wrote: "Another person exposing Blake Lively! Finally!"
As fans speculate reasons behind the potential shade, it is unclear if Garner and Lively met on the film's set.
Lively only did a voiceover for Deadpool & Wolverine and Garner was noticeably absent from the New York premiere in July, which both Lively and Reynolds attended with co-star Hugh Jackman.
However, Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Lively once co-starred in a film called The Town together back in 2010 when the exes were still married.
Recently, Garner hasn't been the only Hollywood sweetheart that has been caught throwing shade at Lively in resurfaced videos.
In another clip that has gone viral, Reese Witherspoon appeared to throw shade at Lively's nude photo scandal back in 2011 at the MTV Movie Awards.
During Witherspoon's Generation Award acceptance speech, the Hollywood icon said: "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show.
"When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed.
"And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."
Just days prior to the sassy speech, alleged nude images of the Gossip Girl star were leaked online.
When the alleged photos hit the internet, Lively's team insisted the snaps were "100 percent fake" and that Lively had "never taken nude photos of herself."
After the video had many people talking, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack – revealed Witherspoon has “never been a fan” of Lively.
His insider revealed: "Reese still doesn’t like her. She never did. Blake’s been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects — and Reese doesn’t forget that kind of thing."
After Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, more celebrities and fans have been coming forward with stories about their interactions with the actress.