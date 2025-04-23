Reese Witherspoon 'Shades Blake Lively's Nude Photo Scandal' In Resurfaced Clip Amid Nasty Feud Rumors
Reese Witherspoon has been accused of throwing major shade at Blake Lively for her shocking nude photo scandal in 2011.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Legally Blonde actress appeared to reference the Gossip Girl alum's scandal while taking the stage at the MTV Movie Awards that year – while Lively was sitting in the audience.
During her Generation Award acceptance speech, Witherspoon said: "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show.
"When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed.
"And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."
Just days prior to the speech, alleged nude images of the Gossip Girl star were leaked online.
When the alleged photos hit the internet, Lively's team insisted the snaps were "100 percent fake" and that Lively had "never taken nude photos of herself."
Many fans recently took to TikTok to comment about the resurfaced clip of Witherspoon's speech.
One person commented: "OH I LOVE THIS WOMAN airing out people who do horrible s---."
Another wrote: "Exposing Blake Lively for who she truly is. Love to see it."
A third added: "Calling out Blake when she's in the audience? Savage move."
After the MTV Awards speech went viral at the time, Witherspoon's rep claimed the actress was not throwing shade at Lively.
Just last year, Life & Style claimed Witherspoon and Lively were in a nasty feud because they were reportedly competing to produce pop superstar Taylor Swift's directorial feature film debut.
A source said at the time: "Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon both want this job and both of them have deep ties to Taylor."
While Swift and Lively are "close," Witherspoon is "far more experienced at producing movies."
Plus, the Legally Blonde star even collaborated with Swift on Where the Crawdads Sing in 2022.
The resurfaced clip of Witherspoon at the MTV Movie Awards comes amid backlash over Lively's inclusion on the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People of 2025, as well as her legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Lively was included in the Titans section along with Serena Williams, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and podcast superstar Joe Rogan.
Fans were shocked to see her included in the selection due to her legal war with Baldoni.
In December 2024, she accused him of sexual harassment on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us and claimed the actor launched a "smear campaign" against her.
Following her lawsuit, he then sued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and other claims on January 16.
Their trial is currently scheduled for March 9, 2026.