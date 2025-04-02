Blake Lively's Dwindling Fanbase Share 'Disgust' Over her 'Revolting' Behavior As She Launched Misguided Donut PR Stunt to Try and Salvage Image
Blake Lively has been blasted for her "disgusting" act while serving donuts at a friend’s cafe.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress was also accused of staging a PR stunt amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni which completely "missed the mark."
Lively, 37, documented her stint working at the Connecticut donut shop on her social media.
But fans noticed she failed to tie her hair back while dealing with the sweet treats.
And at one point she leaned forward and her long blonde locks hung down over her shoulders – just above a tray of donuts that she was serving to customers.
When podcaster Zack Peter shared the images on Instagram, one fan wrote: "Why isn't her hair pulled back?"
"First thing I thought, 'ew donuts with hair,'" one person replied.
Another wrote: "Exactly! If she is serving food, then her hair needs to be pulled back."
A third added: "Literally my first thought! She shouldn't be allowed in the kitchen without her hair back at least!"
Meanwhile, Peter also weighed in on the star's donut debacle, calling Lively's baking blitz "a PR stunt."
"Looks like Blake Lively is doing everything she can do to look cool and unbothered amid her legal saga with Baldoni," he wrote.
However, an insider hit back at her perceived lack of hygiene awareness.
The source said: "Blake did this on her own. She was not advised by her team to do this. She told her team after this happened and everyone thought that it was a harmless idea."
They continued: "It is not so much a PR stunt as an effort to gain back her fans by showing her softer side which people loved her for. She wanted to show that she truly cares about people. But in hindsight she really missed the mark on this.
"Federal regulations in every state specify that women need to wear hairnets when handling food. Blake wore her long hair down.
"This is also the responsibility of the donut shop to make sure health regulations are adhered to. But everyone was so excited to have Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds there that this was likely overlooked."
While naysayers have accused the Gossip Girl actress of dishing out donuts for publicity, Lively revealed that her friend actually owns the store and that she was simply happy to help out.
"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car," she wrote in one post, which showed her slaving over a large mixer filled with dough.
"This is what my happy place looks like," she added in another post.
Her wholesome day of baking sweets comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Baldoni.
Late last year, Lively filed a lawsuit against him as well as film producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios co-found Steve Sarowitz and more from Baldoni's team.
In her complaint, she accused Baldoni and company of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.
In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of shutting him out of his own film and ruining his career.