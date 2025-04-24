'Cold And Downright Rude': Inside Reese Witherspoon's Nasty Feud With 'Dismissive' Blake Lively — And Why She 'Never Liked' The 'Gossip Girl' Star
Details about Reese Witherspoon's nasty feud with Blake Lively have finally been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Legally Blonde star has "never liked" the Gossip Girl alum – and even once threw shade at the actress for her nude photo scandal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack – Witherspoon has “never been a fan” of Lively.
His insider revealed: "Reese still doesn’t like her. She never did. Blake’s been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects — and Reese doesn’t forget that kind of thing."
As rumors swirl regarding their feud, Witherspoon has been accused of throwing major shade at Lively for her shocking nude photo scandal in 2011 in a resurfaced video.
The Legally Blonde actress appeared to reference the Gossip Girl alum's scandal while taking the stage at the MTV Movie Awards that year – while Lively was sitting in the audience.
During her Generation Award acceptance speech, Witherspoon said: "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show.
"When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed.
"And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."
Just days prior to the speech, alleged nude images of the Gossip Girl star were leaked online.
When the alleged photos hit the internet, Lively's team insisted the snaps were "100 percent fake" and that Lively had "never taken nude photos of herself."
Shuter's source said of the resurfaced speech: "She meant what she said back then. She didn’t like the way Blake handled herself, and she’s not the only one in town who feels that way."
In the last few months, Lively's bombshell lawsuit against Justin Baldoni has rocked Hollywood - and led to many people coming forward with stories about the actress while working with her.
Many industry insiders claimed Lively is "difficult, calculating, and not nearly as sweet as she pretends."
A producer has said of Lively: "She's been mean to assistants, cold on set, and very aware of hierarchy. If you’re not someone she sees as useful, you’re invisible."
Another insider said: "She's burned bridges — plural. Some people are just done with her."
Following months of backlash due to the lawsuit and other clips resurfacing of the actress being "a bully" - the latest video is leaving Lively "unbothered" and she's just focused on "telling her truth."
A PR insider said: "She’s not America’s sweetheart behind closed doors. And right now, a lot of folks are happy to let that narrative change.”