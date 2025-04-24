'Cold And Downright Rude': Inside Reese Witherspoon's Nasty Feud With 'Dismissive' Blake Lively — And Why She 'Never Liked' The 'Gossip Girl' Star

As rumors swirl regarding their feud, Witherspoon has been accused of throwing major shade at Lively for her shocking nude photo scandal in 2011 in a resurfaced video.

The Legally Blonde actress appeared to reference the Gossip Girl alum's scandal while taking the stage at the MTV Movie Awards that year – while Lively was sitting in the audience.

During her Generation Award acceptance speech, Witherspoon said: "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show.

"When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed.

"And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."

Just days prior to the speech, alleged nude images of the Gossip Girl star were leaked online.

When the alleged photos hit the internet, Lively's team insisted the snaps were "100 percent fake" and that Lively had "never taken nude photos of herself."