Adolf Hitler 'Swallowed Poison' Before Shooting Himself In The Head — We Reveal The 'Truth' About The Nazi Dictator's Death and Why He Used 'Two Separate Fatal Methods To End His Life'
As the walls came down around him, Adolf Hitler made extra sure that when he was ready to take his own life, he'd be successful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Führer committed suicide on April 30, 1945 after being hunted down by Soviet troops storming Berlin.
Hitler spent his last days hiding in an underground bunker. On April 29, knowing his capture was imminent, he completed his will and last political testament, and married his longtime mistress, Eva Braun.
The next day, he put a gun to his head and killed himself.
80 years later a new book titled Death Walks Over Corpses has revealed the Nazi leader actually took several steps to ensure his own death – including also poisoning himself in the moments before using the gun.
Top German forensic expert Professor Klaus Püschel examined dismissed Soviet autopsy files, KGB archive material and never-before-seen photos of Hitler's skull to come to his findings
"There's no doubt anymore," he declared. "Hitler bit down on a cyanide capsule, and seconds later shot himself in the temple with a Walther PPK."
According to the book, forensic reports from a Soviet field hospital in Berlin described a "bitter almond smell" – the classic sign of cyanide – and glass shards in Hitler's mouth, from a crushed poison capsule.
Püschel contends Hitler actually had up to two minutes to act after swallowing the poison. He used that time to fire a bullet straight into his right temple.
"The death of Adolf Hitler was the consequence of a completely failed life," Püschel said. "A final act of desperation, with two separate fatal methods to guarantee his own end."
And if that wasn't enough, Hitler's inner circle then dragged his corpse out into the garden of the Reich Chancellery, doused it in gasoline and tried to burn it. However, the body was only partly destroyed.
Additional documents Püschel is said to have include Hitler's dental records, which perfectly matched the burned skull.
Hitler's legacy still affects the world to this day. Last Year, President Trump was accused of praising the madman, and once saying that the infamous Nazi leader "did some good things" despite killing 11 million people in the Holocaust.
Trump's former chief of staff from his first term, John Kelly, revealed that businessman praised Hitler during a private meeting.
According to Kelly, Trump insisted that Hitler "did some good things" and argued that the Nazi leader "rebuilt (Germany’s) economy" following World War One. Trump also reportedly admired the loyalty Hitler received from his officers.
"He said, 'Well, but Hitler did some good things,'" Kelly told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. "I said: 'Well, what?' And he said: 'Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.'"
"But what did he do with that rebuilt economy?" Kelly continued. “He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said: 'Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.'"