Adolf Hitler 'Swallowed Poison' Before Shooting Himself In The Head — We Reveal The 'Truth' About The Nazi Dictator's Death and Why He Used 'Two Separate Fatal Methods To End His Life'

Hitler spent his last days hiding in an underground bunker. On April 29, knowing his capture was imminent, he completed his will and last political testament, and married his longtime mistress, Eva Braun.

The next day, he put a gun to his head and killed himself.

80 years later a new book titled Death Walks Over Corpses has revealed the Nazi leader actually took several steps to ensure his own death – including also poisoning himself in the moments before using the gun.

Top German forensic expert Professor Klaus Püschel examined dismissed Soviet autopsy files, KGB archive material and never-before-seen photos of Hitler's skull to come to his findings

"There's no doubt anymore," he declared. "Hitler bit down on a cyanide capsule, and seconds later shot himself in the temple with a Walther PPK."