Jeremy Renner Reveals Exactly What He Saw after ‘Dying’ In Snowplow Accident And Explains Why He’s Now Certain Death Is 'Not the End’

He was on life support for three days, and his family members were unsure if he would pull through.

Now speaking about his near-death experience for the first time in his new memoir, My Next Breath, he described exactly what he saw when he thought his life was over — and how he's managed to bounce back.

Renner wrote: "What came to me on that ice was an exhilarating peace, the most profound adrenaline rush, yet an entirely tranquil one at the same time: electric serenity."

Recalling the moment he was lying dead in the cold, he added: "I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once.

"It could have been ten seconds; could have been for five minutes. Could have been forever. Who knows how long? In that death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever."