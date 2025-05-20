Blake Lively Hit With Fresh Pain As Her Gwyneth Paltrow-Style Wellness Firm Is Branded 'Toxic and Unprofessional'

Lively kicked off the brand in 2014, which was originally intended to duke it out with Gwyneth Paltrow's very popular company Goop. However, Preserve would only stay afloat for a year before cleaning house and closing its doors.

And according to multiple employees, behind-the-scenes was nothing but "chaos," with some pointing out the "irony" of the "entitled" movie star's current lawsuit all about an inappropriate workplace leveled against Baldoni.

"The entire company was an absolute disaster," one ex-employee said. "The workplace allegations that Blake is making now (against Baldoni) are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining, and disorganized environments you could imagine."